NewJeans bag 3 trophies at the prestigious Korean Music Awards, become the second idol group ever to win ROTY

ADOR’s rookie girl group NewJeans has once again made incredible achievements by bagging three trophies at the 20th Korean Music Awards. The awards ceremony was held on March 5, 2023.

The Korean Music Awards (KMA) are considered to be South Korea’s Grammy-equivalent awards show. Unlike album sales, streams, or mainstream popularity, the KMAs focus on musical achievement and are thus considered the most prestigious awards show in the country.

Only a handful of K-pop artists have achieved the KMAs, such as BTS, BIGBANG, SNSD, PSY, IU and aespa.

Joining them is the super rookie girl group, the Hype Boy singers, who became the second-ever idol group (after aespa) to win Rookie of the Year Daesang.

Fans celebrate NewJeans’ incredible win at the 20th Korean Music Awards

nil @newjiram NewJeans undoubtedly CLEARS in every category at the KMAs like Rookie of the Year? NEWJEANS!! Album of the Year? NEW JEANS!! Song of the Year? ATTENTION BY NEWJEANS NewJeans undoubtedly CLEARS in every category at the KMAs like Rookie of the Year? NEWJEANS!! Album of the Year? NEW JEANS!! Song of the Year? ATTENTION BY NEWJEANS https://t.co/oPkZtNhCZE

On March 5, NewJeans won three awards at the 20th Korean Music Awards for their musical achievement. The group won Best K-pop Song for Attention, Best K-pop Album for their self-titled debut album, and Rookie of the Year Daesang. Fans were in celebratory mode as soon as the winners were announced.

The KMAs hold the biggest reputation in the Korean music industry as they honor both mainstream and underground artists solely based on recommendations from an expert panel. This is unlike other award shows that focus on sales-based evaluations. Its judging panel is made up of music critics, radio show producers, and music and culture professors, among others.

Thank you so much for always supporting us, Bunnies! 🥺



Today we won Best K-Pop Song with ‘Attention’ and Best K-Pop Album with ‘1st EP NewJeans’ at KMAs.Thank you so much for always supporting us, Bunnies! Today we won Best K-Pop Song with ‘Attention’ and Best K-Pop Album with ‘1st EP NewJeans’ at KMAs.Thank you so much for always supporting us, Bunnies! ❤️🥺https://t.co/TWpVy3GBCl

Having NewJeans, a barely seven-month-old group to bag three awards, among which one was a grand prize, was nothing short of a celebration for fans. Flaunting the group’s music and style, fans expressed how proud they were of the group. Additionally, the Ditto singers are the only idol group to receive the prestigious KMA award this year.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the wins:

Danielle @Danierelle To say that we’re honoured would be an understatement! What we feel, right at this moment, can never be expressed through words. Despite everything, NewJeans still managed to win ‘Rookie of the Year’ ‘Best K-POP Song and Album’ at the 20th Korean Music Awards. Thank you, Bunnies! To say that we’re honoured would be an understatement! What we feel, right at this moment, can never be expressed through words. Despite everything, NewJeans still managed to win ‘Rookie of the Year’ ‘Best K-POP Song and Album’ at the 20th Korean Music Awards. Thank you, Bunnies!

𓃺⁷ 🪞 @nwjnsbts if NewJeans had debuted in the second quarter of last year instead of third, they would've swept all the ROTY awards with ease 🥴



anyways, this further proves how they prioritise their music over possibility of winning awards if NewJeans had debuted in the second quarter of last year instead of third, they would've swept all the ROTY awards with ease 🥴anyways, this further proves how they prioritise their music over possibility of winning awards

next leader award - tma

hot rookie - k billboard awards

new artist of the year - mma

rookie of the year - aaa

rookie of the year - gda

new artist of the year - ccma

rookie artist of the year - sma

rookie of the year - hma

newjeans roty awards
🏆 next leader award - tma
🏆 hot rookie - k billboard awards
🏆 new artist of the year - mma
🏆 rookie of the year - aaa
🏆 rookie of the year - gda
🏆 new artist of the year - ccma
🏆 rookie artist of the year - sma
🏆 rookie of the year - hma
🏆roty - kma

CLAIRE. 👩‍🔬 @winterclaireux newjeans won 3 kmas and their main producer won album and musician of the year... that's crazy newjeans won 3 kmas and their main producer won album and musician of the year... that's crazy

All the winners of the 20th Korean Music Awards

The Korean Music Awards recognize not just mainstream but also underground artists. It has approximately 20 categories, including Rap, R&B and Soul, Electronic, Modern Rock, Rock, Jazz, K-pop, and many more.

Artist of the Year: 250

Song of the Year: Younha – Event Horizon

Album of the Year: 250 – PPONG

Rookie of the Year: NewJeans

Best K-Pop Song: NewJeans – Attention

Best K-Pop Album: NewJeans – New Jeans

Best Pop Song: Younha – Event Horizon

Best Pop Album: AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk – ERROR

Best Rock Song: Jambinai – from the place been erased (feat. Sunwoojunga)

Best Rock Album: Concorde – Supersonic Airliner

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel – NO PAIN

Best Modern Rock Album: The Black Skirts – TEEN TROUBLES

Best R&B and Soul Song: BIBI – JOTTO

Best R&B and Soul Album: A.TRAIN – PRIVATE PINK

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: Nucksal, CADEJO – Good Morning Seoul

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Nucksal, CADEJO – Sincerely Yours

Best Electronic Song: 250 – Bang Bus

Best Electronic Album: 250 – PPONG

Best Folk Song: Line and Circle – Night and Day

Best Folk Album: Line and Circle – Night and Day

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Madmans Esprit – I See Myself Through You Who See Us Through Me

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Kim Yujin – A Piece and the Whole

Best Jazz Music Album: Song Young-joo – Atmosphere

Best Global Contemporary Album: Jung Jae-il – psalms

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ self-titled debut EP earned the group its second million-seller title as it crossed 1,036,811 copies as of February 11, per Circle Chart.

