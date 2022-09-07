Beyond Mainstream K-pop: Meet 6 talented Korean hip-hop artists

While hip-hop as a genre is much-appreciated among fans worldwide, little is known about the hip-hop scene in the South Korean music industry, owing largely to the fact that South Korean music has, of late, become synonymous with K-pop. Only a few sensations like Jay Park and Balming Tiger have made their presence evident in an idol-dominated sphere.

In Beyond Mainstream K-pop, we introduce our readers to South Korean entertainment that surpasses the boundaries of the idol universe. Today, we are exploring a few incredibly talented hip-hop artists that one should definitely listen to.

It is imperative to explore and familiarize oneself with artists that might not make the news often but are immensely talented and deserve better reception from audiences. In light of this, let's look at some of the incredibly talented Korean hip-hop artists.

Six Korean hip-hop artists who will captivate you with their music

1) sokodomo

Yang Seung-ho, popularly known as sokodomo, is a brilliant rapper and artist who shot into the limelight after he appeared on High School Rapper 3 (2019) and later on Show Me the Money 10 (2021).

His single Merry-Go-Round peaked at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart. Despite the fact that the artist has spent only four years in the industry, he has been widely recognized for his talents and nominated for multiple awards such as New Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Hip-hop Track of the Year.

2) Verbal Jint

Kim Jin-tae, professionally known as Verbal Jint, is a legend in the South Korean music industry and is considered the first ever to give a new direction to Korean hip-hop rhyme schemes. He made his official debut in 2001 and currently has his own independent label called Otherside.

Calling Verbal Jint an innovator of mainstream hip-hop would be an understatement. With tons of accolades to his name, including titles for Best Hip-hop Album, Single of the Year, 20's Hot Rapper, and Video of the Year, among many others, Verbal Jint is a musical star.

3) JUSTHIS

Heo Seung, who goes by his stage name JUSTHIS, is a phenomenal, albeit underrated, hip-hop artist. The 31-year-old released his first album on June 14, 2016, titled 2 Many Homes 4 1 Kid. He is currently signed to Indigo Music and is also a member of crew IMJMWDP.

His most recent track, Red Pill, was released on August 25, 2022, and reflects his passion for his music and artform. A multifaceted artist, JUSTHIS deserves more credit when it comes to recognizing the stalwarts of Korean hip-hop.

4) Lee Young-ji

Born on September 10, 2002, Lee Young-ji rose to popularity after her time on the musical reality show High School Rapper 3. She not only aced the show but was also declared the winner. The artist debuted in 2019 with the track Dark Room. Known for her captivating deep voice, she has also teamed up with other remarkable rappers such as Nafla, Loopy, and Jay Park.

The 20-year-old released 그냥 (JUST) on February 2022 and swept fans off their feat. Young-ji is undoubtedly a talented and scintillating artist. At the same time, she is equally philanthropic. The artist donated 10 million won to help those affected by the 2022 South Korean floods.

5) Coogie

Kim Jeong-hun, professionally known as Coogie, made headlines when he first appeared on Show Me The Money 777 in 2018. The artist is currently signed to the label ATM Seoul. Over the years, Coogie has presented hip-hop enthusiasts with some stunning and noteworthy tracks. His most recent work, released on January 2022, is a single titled Good Night, which has over 3 million views as of September 2022.

His extended plays Coogie (2018), Emo #1 (2018), and S.O.S (2019), studio album Up! (2020), and the mixtape I Got A Feeling (2021) give a glimpse into his skilful compositions. His 2020 single, Fadeaway, won the Collaboration of the Year award at the Korean Hip-Hop Awards (2021).

6) BIBI

Kim Hyung-seo, famously known as BIBI, is fairly popular among stans. She marked her official debut on May 15, 2019, with the single Binu. The artist has experimented with various genres, including R&B, soul, and ballad.

She gives life to every song and adds her own flavor and tints to it, making them unique and awe-inspiring. BIBI is also set to make her acting debut by starring in season 2 of the Netflix drama Sweet Home.

While the aforementioned artists are magnificent in their own ways, there are countless others who deserve due credit for their dedication and contribution to the hip-hop artform. Owing to the glamor and allure of the ‘Idol World,’ many equally proficient and skillful singers and songwriters often get sidelined. However, with the growing interest in other Korean artists’ music, it’s likely that underrated musicians will get a better and more positive reception in the days to come.

