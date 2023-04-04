How did Harrison Gilks die? Obituary pays tribute as viral Canadian teen passes away at 18

Harrison Gilks, the Canadian teen known for sharing inspiring videos of his battle with cancer and his bucket list series on TikTok, passed away at the age of 18 on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his brother, David, who shared an update on Harrison's TikTok, @harrisonggilks1, stating:

"Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family. Even his friends got the opportunity to say goodbye over the last few weeks..."

According to Harrison's father, Trevor Gilks, the teenager was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in November 2020 and in February 2022, doctors believed it was in remission. However, by June 2022, it was confirmed that the cancer had returned "stronger than before."

In a video posted around this time, Harrison Gilks revealed his recent diagnosis and his desire to start his bucket list series:

"I'd like to make a little series called, maybe like, 'Bucket List' series. I want to go out and do a bunch of stuff that I've always wanted to do. I'm not sure what yet. Maybe sky diving or just stuff along those lines."

Harrison Gilks shared his final TikTok on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The bucket list series went viral with people from all over the world raising money to support Harrison Gilks in his endeavor to complete it. The inspiring 18-year-old has since boasted a following of over 300,000.

Gilk's bucket list included a helicopter ride in New York City, meeting players from the Montreal Canadiens, attending a Los Angeles Rams football game, and visiting Mexico.

His obituary noted that the teenager loved to play sports, but his illness did not allow him to work on some of the activities.

According to his obituary, over the last few months, Harrison has shared videos of himself ticking off each item on his bucket list, including visiting Toronto to see the Leafs, and Raptors, New York to see the Rangers, and traveling to the Rocky Mountains and Mexico.

Harrison Gilks posted his final video on March 21, where he shared the heartbreaking news that he did not have much time left and the bucket list was complete. He was admitted to the hospital at the time and stated:

"The doctor said I don't have a whole lot of time left. The chances of me going home are very slim. So, I'll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I've got left."

His father, Trevor, expressed his gratitude to the community and all those who helped his son. He stated that both he and his wife, Sonya, would have done anything to make their son's final wish come true despite the financial costs, but netizens' efforts eased that burden.

Trevor added that whenever Harrison Gilks was feeling unhappy, he would make a video to post online and the love and support from netizens made him happy.

A note from his obituary reads:

"His smile could light up a room, his laugh could cheer anyone up. He was our sunshine on a cloudy day. He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos."

Netizens continue to show support for Harrison and the Gilks family.

Following the teenager's death, more than 1,600 people took part in an event called Sticks Out for Harrison, where they posted pictures of hockey sticks placed on their front door in support.

His funeral service is scheduled to take place at the Douglas Baptist Church on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

