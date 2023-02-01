Will Tyre Nichols funeral be televised? When and where to watch, time, arrangements and more 

Tyre Nichols’ funeral date has been announced. He will be buried in Memphis. The wake is expected to draw thousands of mourners and prominent leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris. It will also be livestreamed by selected news outlets.

Tyre Nichols was 29 years old when he passed away after being beaten up by police officers. He was on his way home when the police allegedly stopped him for reckless driving. Disturbing bodycam footage of the Black man being kicked, punched, tasered, pepper sprayed and beaten by a baton multiple times has emerged online. He died on January 10 after succumbing to his injuries.

Since the brutal assault, the five police officers in question have been fired and are facing criminal charges including aggravated assault and second-degree murder. Two other law enforcement officers were released from duty. Three fire department responders were also fired.

Antonia Hylton @ahylton26 The Senior Pastor Jason Turner of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church - where Tyre Nichols funeral will take place next week - begins his sermon today by inviting people who are hurting and need a prayer to come closer, ask for counsel, & hold each other. The Senior Pastor Jason Turner of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church - where Tyre Nichols funeral will take place next week - begins his sermon today by inviting people who are hurting and need a prayer to come closer, ask for counsel, & hold each other. https://t.co/GUrVDJZFtG

On January 29, the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church held their first service after the bodycam footage was released. Tyre Nichols’ funeral will be held at the same location.

Everything to know about Tyre Nichols’ funeral

The father of one’s funeral will be held at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 am CST. Rev. Al Sharpton, members of Nichols’ family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump are expected to speak at the service.

instagram.com/reel/Cn2N1a4Lb… Discussing the tragic police killing of #TyreNichols in Memphis. I will join his family to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, and to stand with them in the pursuit of justice. Discussing the tragic police killing of #TyreNichols in Memphis. I will join his family to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, and to stand with them in the pursuit of justice. #MorningJoe instagram.com/reel/Cn2N1a4Lb… https://t.co/mmCBBjl72R

Many of Tyre Nichols’ loved ones will surely be present at the funeral. An estimated 2500 people will be in attendance with additional security to control the crowds.

The church has a YouTube channel where they occasionally livestream events. The funeral will likely be broadcast on their official YouTube page. CBS News has also announced that they will be livestreaming the funeral on the player of their official website and also on one’s mobile and streaming device.

The families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will be among the many mourners who will be paying their respects at Nichols’ funeral.

It has also been announced that Kamala Harris will be attending the funeral as well. Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior advisor Mitch Landrieu and the director of African American Media, Erica Louwer, are expected to be present at the service as well.

Tyre Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells and stepfather Rodney Wells have accepted the invitation of the Congressional Black Caucus to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address, which is taking place on next Tuesday.

A fundraiser was created by Nichols’ mother in the wake of his death to raise funds for the family. It will also help cover the costs of mental health services and time off work, since they do not have unlimited paid leave. It has also been announced that the fundraiser will support the creation of a memorial skate park in memory of Nichols’ “love for skating and sunset.” The GoFundMe campaign read:

“My husband I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son. We are two hardworking, loving parents, now have to turn our full-time attention to seeking proper justice for our son. We have yet to have the proper space to begin our grieving process which will be long and burdensome.”

The fundraiser had accumulated over $1 million dollars after being created on Saturday.

