Netizens were stunned after an image claiming that Disney was releasing a film titled Two Girls One Cup appeared online. The title reminded several internet users of an adult video which circulated across the internet a few years ago. This is why social media users are currently horrified, assuming that the children’s media company is planning to release a film synonymous with adult content. However, the claims are far from the truth.

In late September, an image of two animated characters smiling with a cup in between them went viral. It appeared as if Disney was mentioned in the movie poster as well. Hence, internet users were convinced that the production company had a project in place, titled Two Girls One Cup.

The poster went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sharing an image of the poster, platform user @iTOXIK wrote in their tweet:

“Disney what are y’all doing cuz there’s no way this is real”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over a million views. As claims of Disney releasing an animated movie, titled Two Girls One Cup goes viral, it is important to note that the poster is fake.

Disney is not releasing a movie titled Two Girls One Cup

As the image went viral on social media, some users also noted how the poster does not seem to be created by Disney. In the viral image, one can notice that the “Disney” logo appears to be altered, and the s, n, e, and y letters look misshapen. If the poster was real, the word would have been seen more clearly.

If one observes the poster thoroughly, they can also notice that the characters’ hands seem awkward since they are indistinct. One of the girls’ hands looks as if it is fused with her shorts and the cup. Oftentimes, warped hands indicate that the picture was created using artificial intelligence.

Netizens could also notice that in some versions of the poster, the phrase “Dark Asylum” appeared at the bottom. If Disney were releasing a new project, it is likely that their movie posters would not include unexpected phrases written illegibly at the bottom.

Furthermore, if Disney were to drop a new project, they would have also shared a press release or posted about the same on their social media pages. However, these were not present online at the time of writing this article. The production company has not commented on the fake Two Girls One Cup movie poster going viral either.

However, it seems that most netizens were convinced that the poster was real. Many people took to X in order to share the poster and comment on the same, questioning its authenticity.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Disney has been rumored to release a movie. In August, claims of Jada Pinkett Smith acting in the live-action rendition of Tangled went viral online. Claims of Channing Tatum playing the character of Flynn Ryder also appeared on the internet.

However, the rumors were far from the truth. They originated from a website, titled Mouse Trap News, which often publishes satire content. The website revealed in their About Us page that:

“Anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

It seems like Disney fell victim to fake news yet again with their Two Girls One Cup film poster.