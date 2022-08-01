"They should be sued for discrimination": Racist Rapunzel video goes viral as parents raise concern over Disneyland incident

Disneyland is the latest amusement park accused of racism after their Rapunzel ignored a young black girl who wanted to take pictures with the princess. The video has since gone viral, with netizens slamming the theme park for their prejudiced behavior.

One of them said that the theme park "should be sued for discrimination"

On Saturday, July 30, the child’s father took to social media to post a video, showing his daughter being ignored by the employee. In the video, one can see a girl named Lauren gleefully running towards the Disney princess. A woman filming it can be heard telling the little girl that she needs to get in line to meet the princess.

However, when she reaches Rapunzel's attendant, she asks him if there's a line to which he says that they're just walking around and that there's no line. As the little girl and her parents wait in line to get a picture, the Disney princess can be seen interacting with other theme park visitors who happen to be white.

As the girl walks up to the princess, she and her attendant begin walking away from the area. In fact, even when the woman recording the video yells to get the princess' attention, she is ignored.

As the princess walks away, the woman goes to confront her and says that the former ignored at two black girls, including Lauren.

The video was captioned:

“Please repost this racist a*s s**t. Kids should’t have to go thru this in 2022. Our money spends just like there’s just for them to treat our kids like they don’t belong.”

The parent had also tagged Disneyland’s official Instagram accounts, as well as Black Lives Matter and The Shade Room.

People who saw the video were infuriated at the behavior of the Disney employee and took to social media to express their feelings.

Netizens react to racist Rapunzel at Disneyland

Internet users were extremely disappointed with the employee's behavior. Netizens couldn't believe how blatantly the princess ignored the little girl. Some of the comments on the video read:

At the time of writing this article, Disneyland had not issued a statement in regards to the video uploaded online.

Sesame Place theme park employee accused of racism

Disneyland is not the first amusement park to be accused of such behavior. Recently, the Sesame Place theme park located in Philadelphia was accused of the same and also got embroiled in a $25 million racial discrimination lawsuit.

In a jarring incident, a character named Rosita ignored two black girls at the theme park in what is now a viral video. The footage shows the character waving and interacting with children and families who happen to be Caucasian. However, when two black girls wait for the same, the character ignores them and moves to interact with the Caucasian kids beside them.

The parents of the children were outraged. Other than netizens slamming the theme park, celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Whoopi Goldberg also publicly criticized them.

A whopping lawsuit was filed against the park and along with it, a petition on Change.org was also launched. The petition demanded that the park and its parent company be held responsible for their racist behavior. It has raised over 26,000 signatures.

The controversy gained a lot of traction online and in light of that, Sesame Place released a statement claiming that it was all just a "misunderstanding." The theme park added that the employee didn't intend to ignore the girls.

