Sesame Place controversy: New footage of 5 year old black girl snubbed by employee surfaces online amid $25 million lawsuit

With each passing day, the Sesame Place controversy seems to intensify.

Some new footage has surfaced online. It shows the moment a 5-year-old black girl named Kennedi was snubbed at the park by employees dressed as characters from Sesame Street.

Kennedi's father, Quinton Burns, felt like his daughter was being ignored and has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the park for racial discrimination.

What is there is the new footage of the Sesame Place?

Video footage released by the law firm representing Burns shows a Telly Monster character walking by without acknowledging the little girl's outstretched hand. In the 29-second-long video, the employee can be seen going around shaking hands with other kids, while conveniently ignoring Kennedi.

When the little girl turns around, she looks incredibly disappointed and in a press conference, her father said:

“Just looking at her face, it makes me want to cry every time I see it.”

The lawsuit, filed by the Burns, states that Kennedi was ignored by a total of 4 employees at Sesame Place on July 18, 2022. The parents also claimed that the performers readily engaged with a number of white clients. However, when Kennedi put her hand out, she was ignored.

𝕊𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪𝔾𝕦𝕟𝕤 ❼ 🇩🇴🇪🇨 @Siggyv The proper way to handle those Sesame Place characters if they tried to ignore my kids The proper way to handle those Sesame Place characters if they tried to ignore my kids https://t.co/PqJFpwrkZd

The Burns' attorney, Malcolm Ruff spoke about the case and said:

“We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights. She was ignored amongst a sea of other young white children who were able to interact, give hugs, high fives.”

Burns are not the first ones to report about racial discrimination at Sesame Place

However, this isn't the first time that the theme park has been accused of racism. A few pictures making their rounds on the internet show two black girls approaching one of the characters who simply ignores them before moving on.

The video of the incident was shared by the girls' mother and it shows them waiting for one of the characters to greet them. However, the character doesn't just ignore them, he simply denies interacting with them. Upon being snubbed by the character, the two girls are seen looking very disappointed.

In the video's caption, the children's mother swore to never enter Sesame Place.

The video was widely shared across social media and Twitter users reacted to the racism pulled by the employees of the theme park. Some said that they have noticed the pattern and seen as many as 11 videos of racism being practiced at the theme park.

Jorge Costañza @No_HabloIngle Sesame Place characters deciding which kids to acknowledge during the parade Sesame Place characters deciding which kids to acknowledge during the parade https://t.co/J2MW8L11O0

Carmen's Granddaughter @CarmenGranddau1 So many videos showing how Sesame Street/Sesame Place Dress-up characters being racist to Black kids. I've seen 11 videos now.The celebrities are silent on this one. So many videos showing how Sesame Street/Sesame Place Dress-up characters being racist to Black kids. I've seen 11 videos now.The celebrities are silent on this one.

Lebang Moloi @lebang_moloi #TheView



I don’t have or want kids, but I felt triggered by those two little Black girls at Sesame Place aka Sesame Street. You could see the disappointment in their faces. I don’t have or want kids, but I felt triggered by those two little Black girls at Sesame Place aka Sesame Street. You could see the disappointment in their faces. #TheViewI don’t have or want kids, but I felt triggered by those two little Black girls at Sesame Place aka Sesame Street. You could see the disappointment in their faces. https://t.co/WyUNeHLbox

𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓸𝓼𝓪 🏴🇲🇽 @DFiosa 🥺

To see these kids confused as to why Elmo or Rosita isn't nice to them, and to have a parent have to force Rosita to hug her child. Sesame Place appears to have a long history of racism, and now it's time to cancel their asses!

#BlackTwitter These videos just breaks my heartTo see these kids confused as to why Elmo or Rosita isn't nice to them, and to have a parent have to force Rosita to hug her child. Sesame Place appears to have a long history of racism, and now it's time to cancel their asses! These videos just breaks my heart 😟🥺To see these kids confused as to why Elmo or Rosita isn't nice to them, and to have a parent have to force Rosita to hug her child. Sesame Place appears to have a long history of racism, and now it's time to cancel their asses!#BlackTwitter https://t.co/jZ7co4iDeb

While the theme park has been a child favorite for more than four decades, the videos and images floating around the internet have left people wondering about the blatant racism the park seems to be practicing.

