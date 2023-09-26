Disney's Wish will feature many classic Disney references 

Disney, a name synonymous with magic and wonder, is poised to release its 62nd animated feature, Wish. It's a tale woven around Asha, a 17-year-old who discovers the perils and wonders of wishing upon a star. As with every release, the film isn't merely a story but a spectacle, promising a blend of modern storytelling with vintage aesthetics.

However, enthusiasts and fans have been buzzing with questions with every sneak peek and trailer released. Are there hidden references to Disney's illustrious animation history? What does Wish offer to those who have grown up with a rich tapestry of Disney's tales, from the earliest classics to the recent hits?

The answer lies in the heart of the film itself. Wish is not just a narrative but an ode to Disney's century-long journey. Through subtle "legacy nods" and visual techniques, it reverently acknowledges the studio's animation milestones, offering a treat for both new fans and those nostalgic for the classics.

A deep dive into Wish's homage to Disney's past

Directed by the talented duo Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish offers a smorgasbord of references to Disney's past. It's not just about the storyline but also the visual choices that weave the past into the present.

For instance, the film's wide aspect ratio is an intentional nod to Sleeping Beauty, a choice that adds an epic feel to Asha's journey.

The character of King Magnifico stands out as another homage, bearing traces of iconic villains such as Maleficent and the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Such touches are not mere coincidences but a deliberate celebration of the studio's rich legacy.

Visually, Wish stands apart with its innovative style. While it harnesses the power of modern computer animation, it also integrates the classic watercolor art reminiscent of Snow White. Fawn Veerasunthorn elaborates on this choice: "Every frame is a painting."

This blending technique offers a feeling of nostalgia, perfectly aligning with the legacy theme.

Moreover, the essence of legacy is deeply embedded in the film's foundation. The premise of Asha making a wish upon a star mirrors Pinocchio's sentiment and encapsulates the magic of dreams that the studio has always championed.

These well-thought-out details are instrumental in bridging generations, allowing both young and old to connect. Wish becomes a tapestry of memories, marrying the new with the old.

Both directors bring their affection for the classics in their journey to craft this love letter to the studio's history. Buck, for instance, delves deep into the emotionality of Pinocchio, letting it guide some of the film's most poignant moments.

On the other hand, Veerasunthorn's admiration for Dumbo influences the tender moments in Wish. Their combined passion and respect for the classics make Wish not just a film but a heartfelt tribute to the studio's incredible 100-year journey.

Wish is a harmonious blend of the old and new, combining decades of Disney's enchanting history and modern animation brilliance. It's a viewing experience and a journey through the studio's transformative narrative landscape, making every frame a rediscovery of cherished memories and a beacon of new adventures.

It is a brilliant testament to the studio's timeless ability to craft stories that resonate across generations, inviting viewers to explore a world woven with magic, wisdom, and the boundless charm of Disney's legacy.