"They want to traumatise children": Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live action set pictures leaves netizens unimpressed

Purported photos from Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White started circulating online, sparking a debate regarding the casting choice. Netizens criticized Disney for its casting of the titular character as well as the diverse cast who are playing the dwarfs.

The Daily Mail shared the alleged leaked images on Friday, July 13, and called the depiction of the Disney princess’ famed seven companions “politically correct.” They claimed the images were taken in the movie set in England’s Bedfordshire.

The photos show an actress dressed in the princess’ signature blue and yellow dress with a red cape. Along with the princess, seven diverse female and male actors dressed like Snow White’s companions were seen in the images.

Bring the Asteroid☄️ @asteroidbring Snow White looks AWFUL. This is the problem with Disney. They change everything to fit a narrative no one wants to support. We only want a good movie. Not some “politically correct” message

Disney chose the original cast for the live-action remake in 2021, where “West Side Story” star Rachel Zeglar plays the titular character with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. However, the actress in the photos shared by The Daily Mail did not resemble Zeglar at all.

The outlet noted that the princess’ companions appeared to be from different ethnicities, heights, and genders. Soon, the conservatives criticized these rumored photos from the set for their “wokeness.” One user, @ada_lluch, called to boycott Disney.

Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 @ada_lluch



On the right you can see the cast that Disney chose for the remaking of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.



They want to traumatise children. BOYCOTT DISNEY. On the left you can see a picture of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.On the right you can see the cast that Disney chose for the remaking of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.They want to traumatise children. BOYCOTT DISNEY.

Netizens criticize Disney's casting for the upcoming Snow White movie

As soon as the leaked photos from the movie’s set went viral, people took to Twitter and expressed their frustration at Disney for deviating from original Disney stories. They strongly disapproved of Disney making film adaptations where they cast people from a completely different ethnicity, gender, or race from what was depicted in the original stories.

Many claim it takes away the essence of the stories and confuses children. Several people pointed out that Snow White was written by German authors, and the characters in the story are also of German descent. They criticized Disney for casting Rachel Zeglar, who is partly Colombian.

Madeline Kazantzis @MadelineKaz



No one would take African folklore and make it White. That would detract from its cultural value.



Disney is ruining culture and… Most famous children’s stories, like Snow White, were originally written by Germanic authors. The characters are German, Dutch or sometimes French.No one would take African folklore and make it White. That would detract from its cultural value.Disney is ruining culture and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Matt Swaim @mattswami I cannot quantify the amount of ammunition Disney has given content creators the past few years. It’s been a gift from Hollywood in general, but stuff like this new #SnowWhite is just pure rocket fuel. Who green-lights this stuff? Lol

Greg 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈🤴🏻👑🍿🍿🍿🍿 @gregissnacking



In an act of stunning bravery, Snow White will come out as non-binary and travel through the forest to California to receive… Disney’s remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features a Latina as Snow White and what appears to be a gender studies group of “companions.”In an act of stunning bravery, Snow White will come out as non-binary and travel through the forest to California to receive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Meet the cast of Disney’s new woke Snow White film. Snow White is Columbian now and the 7 dwarves look more like the 6 normal sized hipster pedos and 1 dwarf from Portland. Snow White no longer has "skin white as snow". Absolutely ridiculous.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck I’m Latino. None of us asked for this. When we saw Snow White as kids none of us thought that a story about a super white German princess would be so much better if they’d just cast a Latina to play her role. Her name is literally SNOW WHITE! Woke Disney deserves to go broke.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 Welcome to some of the first images from Disney’s live action remake of Snow White and her DEI Dwarfs. Snow White is played by a Hispanic actress and there’s only one dwarf and 6 full gown adults. Disney says it’s taking the casting of the film in a “new direction” to “avoid… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

AlphaFox @Alphafox78 How do you describe these 'seven dwarves' from the new Snow White live action movie?

Disney responds to alleged images from the movie's set

The controversy surrounding the live-action remake further escalated when a spokesperson from Disney said on Friday that the viral photos were fake.

“The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

However, when the outlet was nudged to respond to Disney’s response, they claimed that the production studio confirmed the stand-ins being used for both Zeglar and Andrew Burnap in the leaked photos.

In a later statement to a different outlet, a Disney spokesperson clarified that the images shared by The Daily Mail were not official photos from the movie itself.

“These show stand-ins for some talent and do not feature Rachel Zegler or Andrew Burnap,” the spokesperson said.

Jack Kendall @ivebeenjack



Snow White and the 7 Hipsters - In theatres 2024! Disney has now confirmed the set photos published in news outlets were from their production of Snow White after all... soooo I would like to apologise for my previous apologySnow White and the 7 Hipsters - In theatres 2024!

In January 2022, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage discussed the casting of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the German fairy tale. He said he was taken aback when Disney proudly cast a “Latina” as the titular Snow White. He said that the casting made no sense to him.