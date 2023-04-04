Dwayne Johnson's Moana live-action announcement leaves internet baffled: ''Isn't the original only 6 years old?''

After the resounding success of Disney's Moana, one of the films that could be considered a flag-bearer for the new Disney image, the studio has announced that a live-action remake of the same film is already in the works, with Dywane Johnson set to helm it. Johnson was also an integral part of the original film, which was released not long ago.

Walt Disney Studios @DisneyStudios JUST ANNOUNCED: From Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana is in the works! JUST ANNOUNCED: From Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana is in the works! https://t.co/4rQXLSJ5Zn

While live-action remakes are seldom a surprise when it comes to Disney's roster of projects, it is quite odd that the company chose to go with a live-action remake of Moana, which is not one of the older Disney movies. In fact, it was only released in 2016, which was roughly seven years ago.

Brittany Duke @XBrittanyDukeX @DisneyStudios They’re seriously making a live action Moana already? Isn’t the original only like 6 years old? @DisneyStudios They’re seriously making a live action Moana already? Isn’t the original only like 6 years old?

This announcement seems to have baffled Disney fans across the world as most did not get the point of a new live-action film with the same cast, especially when the original film is still a rather recent release.

Moana live-action remake gets confused reaction from Disney fans

While live-action remakes are generally criticized by fans, with most failing to hit the mark, the prospect of Moana getting a remake when a sequel would have made more sense simply seems quite baffling to netizens. This has gotten fans from across the globe to comment on this decision and question Disney's plans.

Steven T @steventphoto @DisneyStudios I truly don’t get the point of this ? Why not a animted sequel a live action using the same Cast of the same movie so what’s the point? Couldn’t just give us a animted sequel @DisneyStudios I truly don’t get the point of this ? Why not a animted sequel a live action using the same Cast of the same movie so what’s the point? Couldn’t just give us a animted sequel https://t.co/QkMnpEjo7o

Many fans hinted at Disney's money-grabbing schemes behind the decision to remake one of its most popular animated films in the recent era.

Toxplicity (Caleb) @Toxplicity_ @DisneyStudios Rock is going to bring Fast and Furious into Moana @DisneyStudios Rock is going to bring Fast and Furious into Moana

The early reaction, in any case, isn't as great as Disney would have expected by making a live-action remake of such a landmark film.

The live-action remake will see the old cast returning

According to sources, the film is already being developed, with most of the original cast returning to resume their roles. Beau Flynn will write the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller, with Johnson set to produce it as well. The film was announced by Johnson in his Twitter post a couple of days ago. He wrote:

"Humbled to say we're bringing Moana's beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I'm honoured to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA ’s beautiful story to the live action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 https://t.co/CxJFKQewUS

Speaking about the remake, Johnson said:

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength,...I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

It will be a while before the live-action Moana comes to theaters, but its production does look like one of the least logical moves by the huge studio.

More details about Moana will soon come out as the release date edges closer.

