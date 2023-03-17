"Keeping it real, respect": Rachel Zegler leaves netizens impressed after revealing reason behind joining Shazam 2 cast 

A TikTok video of Shazam 2 actress Rachel Zegler's red-carpet interview at the movie's premiere on March 14, 2023, went viral, with netizens praising the star for her honesty.

When The Hollywood Reporter inquired why the Colombian American actress joined DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast, she stated:

"I... needed a job. I am being so serious..."

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays Rachel Zegler deserves better than this. Rachel Zegler deserves better than this. https://t.co/Cf7vL9vkk8

Rachel, who plays one of Atlas' daughters, Anthea, in the star-studded sequel, explained that she had trouble finding work during the pandemic as West Side Story hadn't released at the time. She added that she "loved the first movie," so when the offer for Shazam 2 came her way, she was "really excited." She continued:

"I'm so lucky that I got this job... I made some of my best friends on this job and I just absolutely adore this movie, too, so I'm excited."

The TikTok clip went viral with over 550k views and over 80k likes. Her relatable response impressed internet users who shared comments praising her.

Rachel Zegler's relatable red carpet interview wins hearts

Rachel Zegler's interview at Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere won over internet users who took to social media to praise the star. They expressed their respect and love for the actress for "keeping it real" and not lying. Many were impressed with her relatable struggles and called her "one of us" in praise.

Rachel Zegler made her debut in 2021

Zegler is a Colombian-American actress and singer. She made her debut in the 2021 musical drama West Side Story playing Maria Vasquez, a role that won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy/ Musical. The 20-year-old was the first actress of Colombian descent to win the award and also the youngest.

In addition to playing Anthea in the Shazam sequel, Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White in a live-action adaptation of the story and has also voiced the lead character in the animated musical Sellbound.

Shazam 2 hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

