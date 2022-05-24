Why the critics were wrong about ‘Dumbo’ (2019)

1941’s Dumbo has been considered a classic by many critics. With that being said, Disney is known for many things, and many of its films have either been a hit or a miss.

The studio is known for buying 20th Century Fox, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. So it’s safe to say that the media conglomerate has more than enough content on its roster for every generation to enjoy.

Of late, Disney has decided to remake their most beloved films and properties with a new spin. Admittedly, some Disney remakes have received mixed reviews, critics calling them inferior to the original films. Dumbo is one movie that left critics divided.

The remake was released in 2019 and currently holds a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, which seems like critics were less-than-enthusiastic about the execution of the Burton film. Critics have said that Dumbo lacked emotional depth during its runtime. However, they could not be further from the truth.

Here is why critics are wrong about the 2019 remake.

Why Disney’s Dumbo is great

1) The cast of Dumbo is astounding

Michael Keaton as V.A. Vandevere (Image via Disney)

In most Tim Burton films, critics have often agreed that his cast has been phenomenal in his movies, no matter how good or bad they may be. Dumbo, of course, is no différent. Colin Farrell is a wounded war veteran who comes home to his children and a floundering circus. Moreover, Michael Keaton’s performance as V.A. Vandevere needs to be discussed.

Keaton’s sinister turn as the corrupt amusement park owner Vandevere is a role that is highly underrated in Disney’s history. The cast has a brilliant sense of whimsy and charisma that can only be found in a Disney film.

2) The visuals are amazing

The children comforting the baby elephant (Image via Disney)

Something that might seem looked over because most movies often use it is the film’s visual effects. The elephant’s flying sequences are a marvel to behold, but Burton’s gothic vibe and scenery are also highlighted the most in a film where one would not think it would be suitable.

The elephants and other animals look so realistic in their rendering that it seems that they were filmed on location. With CGI that reminds audiences of Disney’s Dinosaur, every animal’s fiber, layer, and hair is animated beautifully. Its awe and splendor make it such a magical Disney remake foray.

3) It has so much heart

Colin Farrell with the elephant and his children (Image via Disney)

The Dumbo remake was criticized for not having the same heart and emotional resonance as its 1941 animated original. However, it seems that critics have made a mistake once again and have failed to look deeper within the recesses of the film. Understanding that Tim Burton has a knack for making audiences fall in love with freaks, misfits, and weirdos, it’s not that stretch to see why he was named the director.

Burton uses the madness of Sweeney Todd, the German expressionism of Sleepy Hollow, and the family-friendly melodrama of The Nightmare Before Christmas to bring this heartfelt film to high-flying life.

When audiences see Dumbo emerge from the nets and the circus acts break into the somber song Baby Mine, the poor elephant goes to his mother after she is chained and locked in a cage to protect her child. The two elephants lock trunks through the cell and share one last embrace before the baby elephant’s mother is deported to another circus.

The scene is so powerful that audiences can’t help but break down in emotion as eyes in movie theaters brim with tears. It’s so tender and vivid that the two elephants never have to utter a word to make the audience swoon over the scene.

Perhaps, many years down the line, critics will re-evaluate the film and have a better perspective on the live-action flying elephant.

