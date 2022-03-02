Why ‘Dinosaur’ is an underrated Disney classic

Dinosaurs may not have been on the main course when it came to Disney’s history. The studio is most commonly known for its princesses and animated classics like Cinderella, Pinnochio, and Beauty and the Beast.

However, many Disney fanatics, even the hardcore ones, have shelved a specific film that has somewhat gone under the radar in the studios’ history for two decades.

Dinosaur was a Disney movie released in 2000 that told the somewhat derivative tale of a group of dinosaurs traveling to nesting grounds untouched by a terrible meteor shower. However, the group is hunted down by two frightening Carnotaurus’.

Here is what makes Dinosaur such an underrated classic in the Disney pantheon.

Why ‘Dinosaur’ flies under the radar

3) The visual effects were unparalleled at the time

For a movie released in 2000, when CGI was still in an experimental phase, the visuals still hold up very well after all these years. Every flap of skin looked as realistic as aged stone.

The visuals defined an age of technology and made an audience endeavor to see it in theaters as it was a success at the box office, making almost $350 million.

The film combined CGI characters with mostly live-action landscapes, which made it something of a unique property that Disney put inside its vault. It didn’t make the mistake made by The Lion King remake by making the dinos look so realistic that the creatures lacked human expression.

2) There was more to the story than meets the eye

The story used plot devices that seem to have been borrowed from The Land Before Time. The dinos sought refuge after an earth-shattering event ruined their paradise in both movies. Both films have provided a sentimental touch to their execution.

To be fair, just because a movie borrows certain elements from others does not mean that that particular film is inherently awful. Dinosaur is a Disney film that proves that there truly is no reward without sacrifice.

In a scene where Aladar (D.B. Sweeney) and his friends were being cornered by two Carnotaurus’, Bruton, a disgraced lieutenant, sacrificed himself so that Aladar and the others could make it to the nesting grounds.

It was a theme that blended animation into the harsh trenches of reality and didn’t look back unabashedly. The film was a weight of emotions that had to be seen to be believed.

1) The dinosaurs were cooler than ‘Jurassic Park’

It doesn’t matter what others have said about both movies. The creatures were a lot more charismatic and interesting in the Dinosaur. Throughout the film, the audience seemed to forget about the dinosaurs from 65 million years ago, and the characters were so convincing that they were almost human.

Jurassic Park was a revolutionary film with its own visuals, but the dinos worked more like mindless monsters that roared loudly. Disney’s film was brimming with more life and personality than most other dino films and used said personality to win over a small fanbase.

The film was such a magnificent feat in its visual dazzle but never seemed to gain the level of respect. However, it was an emotional rollercoaster that respected the art of filmmaking without being full of itself.

