What happened to Davin Tukua? GoFundMe raises $9,825 as Rochester Minnesota teen dies in crash

Davin Tukua, a 16-year-old Century High School student, was reportedly killed in a car crash on Saturday, October 7, 2023. While the circumstances of the crash are unknown, Kent Pekel, the superintendent of Century High School, confirmed the teen’s death via an email to parents and students.

In the email, Pekel wrote that he could not divulge the details of the crash that claimed the life of Davin Tukua. He extended his support to students and stated Century counseling and social work staff would be made available to assist students as needed.

“Earlier this evening we learned of a Century High School student who died in a car accident late this afternoon. In light of this tragic loss, we considered cancelling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option.”

Community mourns death of Century High School student Davin Tukua

In the wake of the tragic loss, Davin Tukua's devastated family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and render financial assistance to the parents while they grieve for their son.

The fundraiser, which has raised $9,825 from over 200 donors, described the teen as an incredible young man with an adventurous spirit and unwavering zeal for life.

“Davin was an incredible young man: an amazing son and brother, an adventurous cousin, kind, gentle & fun with his younger cousins and a wonderful friend to so many people. His bright smile and energy always lit up a room. His memory will forever be cherished as a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Davin Tukua’s father, Mike, penned an emotional tribute grieving the loss of his son, described as a polite young man who was fiercely bright and kind.

“I love you Davin and will never forget about you and all the wonderful times we had together. You will forever be in my heart and everyone else's heart that you touched with your kindness in the very short time you were here with us in this world. Davin was such a kind, polite, respectful young boy and so full of life.”

Community members also rallied around the devastated family and took to social media platforms urging people to donate. A friend of the family wrote:

“Ayden's friend tragically passed away last night in a car accident if you can donate to help this family even if you don't know them every $ helps because no mother or father should ever get this news that their child is gone, so let's at least help the financial burden and do our part as a community.”

In a similar incident, Lindy Ward, a 16-year-old North Delta School student, reportedly died following an accident on Saturday, September 23.