Dylan Baylacq GoFundMe raises over $17,000 as 21-year-old inmate found dead in Marin County jail

Dylan Baylacq, a 21-year-old inmate, was found dead inside his cell at the Marin County Jail on October 1, 2023. Baylacq, who was arrested on August 27, 2023, on suspicion of domestic violence, terrorist threats, being under the influence of a controlled substance, damaging a wireless device and resisting arrest, was reportedly found dead in his cell by a deputy during a routine check.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in the wake of the inmate’s sudden passing has raised over $17,000, being a lot more than the target amount of $10,000. Hundreds of donors swarmed the page to support the 21-year-old's grieving parents following the devastating loss of their son. The fundraiser said:

“Funds will help with end-of-life logistics, the cost of daily life to allow Ang and Miles to focus solely on their process, and plans for a celebration of life, a date to be determined in the coming days. Any remaining funds will be distributed to local, San Geronimo Valley organizations.”

Investigation underway into Marin County inmate Dylan Baylacq's death

Expand Tweet

Authorities said that an investigation is underway into Dylan Baylacq's death after he was found dead in his cell in Marin County jail. In a press release, the Novato police said that on October 1, 2023, a deputy performing a routine check found Baylacq hanging in his cell at about 2:30 a.m.

Shortly after, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 21-year-old, Dylan Baylacq, a resident of Forest Knolls. While officials have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death, they said that the case is under investigation.

“Preliminary information revealed an incarcerated person at the Marin County Jail had passed away from hanging. In order to ensure an impartial investigation, Novato Police and the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate.”

Authorities who refused to disclose additional information on the case said that they are serious about conducting an impartial investigation.

“The Novato Police Department is committed to completing a thorough and impartial investigation by gathering all facts and evidence. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Friends and family mourn Dylan Baylacq’s death

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, Dylan Baylacq’s death was mourned by friends and family, who took to social media and penned an emotional tribute to the 21-year-old described as a fiercely kind and affable person. A friend of the family said:

“Oh, Dylan! I’m so heartbroken and grieving right now. ￼your smiles, your hugs, always saying I love you Poko, the giggles and laughter in my car…My heart aches ￼to not hold you in my arms. You and Rakanui will always be brothers forever. Please donate and support the family. Sending love to you Ang, Tony & Miles.”

Another friend, while asking people to donate, painted an endearing picture of the 21-year-old who was beloved in the community.

“Dylan was a force; he was the greatest love, the strongest heart, giver of the biggest hugs. He never left the scene without saying, "I love you". He was helpful, generous, kind, adventurous, and the fiercest defender of his people. Dylan was a son to us all, a brother to our children.”

Meanwhile, police have not provided additional information about the circumstances that led to Dylan’s arrest in August. According to Patch News, Dylan was arrested in January 2023 on suspicion of arson at a vacant Aztec Road home.