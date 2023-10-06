What happened to Abnerd Joseph? GoFundMe raises $63,610 as Chicago assistant principal’s family seek answers in fatal shooting

The grieving family of 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph are demanding answers as police have yet to arrest the suspect two weeks after he was fatally shot during a disturbance at a Loop high-rise building.

Police said that they were called to the condo complex on a report of a disturbance and argument involving Joseph on the 48th floor on September 15, 2023.

According to a police report, Joseph, who lived on the 29th floor, “wildly” knocked on tenants' doors in the building, attempting to enter apartments. When the doorman of the building and other tenants tried to calm him down, Joseph reportedly struck them and continued to talk incoherently.

Expand Tweet

As Joseph allegedly continued to strike people, a tenant reportedly warned Joseph that he was armed, before asking him to stop attacking people. The tenant then shot Joseph multiple times after the 32-year-old allegedly charged at him, refusing to heed the warning. Upon arrival, police reportedly found Abnerd Joseph face down in the hallway, wearing only a robe, boxers and socks.

Joseph was then rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after he was shot in the chest, abdomen, flank, armpit and ring finger.

Abnerd Joseph’s family demands answers as police release shooter in the case

In a Press conference on Saturday, September 30, Abnerd Joseph’s family demanded answers after police released the shooter responsible for his death without filing any charges. Joseph’s siblings said that they have yet to receive any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Expand Tweet

Joseph’s brother Jay Charles said that the official account that painted his late sibling as a deranged man was incongruent with his “brother’s character.”

"That’s out of my brother’s character, he had no issues with mental health or mental illness," Charles said.

Civil Rights Attorney Andrew Stroth said that they have not gained any significant insights into the incident other than the narrative provided by the police.

“The family is seeking objective answers. What does the autopsy say? What does toxicology say? What do the cameras at the building show us?"

Abnerd Joseph was an Assistant Principal at Intrinsic High School

Expand Tweet

As the family continues to seek answers, a GoFundMe created to support his family during this challenging time has raised $63,610. The fundraiser said that Abnerd Joseph, assistant Principal at Intrinsic High School, was a devoted educator who left an indelible impact on the community.

“Many of us have been touched by Abnerd's kindness, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment to education and community. If you would like to make a gift in Abnerd's honor to support his family during this challenging time, we welcome your generosity. Your contributions will go a long way in providing assistance and comfort to those who loved him most.”

Meanwhile, police have yet to disclose toxicology reports in the case.