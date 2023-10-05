Who is Cody Heron? All we know about the suspect arrested in viral attack on Philadelphia mom Nikki Bullock

A 26-year-old Frankford resident, Cody Heron, was arrested on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in connection to the viral caught-on-video attack on Philadelphia mom, Nikki Bullock. The arrest comes three days after Philadelphia police urged the public to reach out with information about the motorist who was seen head-butting Nikki Bullock after stomping on her car while her two young children, ages 2 and 5, were inside the vehicle.

The disturbing incident filmed by a tourist on a double-decker bus occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The footage showed a man, now identified as Cody Heron, stomping out the back windshield of a car with two small kids inside after the motorist ran into the driver’s side door of Bullock’s car, prompting the mother of two to chastise the biker.

The initial dispute escalated after Heron, who shattered the back windshield of Bullock’s car, jumped down from the vehicle and pointed a gun at her face after she confronted him in the middle of city center traffic.

The suspect then stuffed the gun back down his pants and proceeded to headbutt her with his helmet. The video quickly went viral online and triggered widespread outrage as people demanded the suspect be arrested immediately over the brazen attack against a mother with two young kids.

Shortly after, in response to the viral video, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that the suspect was wanted “in connection to an aggravated assault and vandalism.”

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested Cody Heron after the suspect’s employer and others tipped them off about his identity, according to authorities.

What we know about motorist Cody Heron accused of assaulting Nikki Bullock and her children

Authorities said that Cody Heron was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and multiple counts of aggravated assault over the unprovoked attack against Nikki Bullock and her children.

“Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening,” Assistant District Attorney William Fritze said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, Heron, who was arrested in his residence in the 4500 block of E. Stiles Street in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, goes by the alias John Caroll on social media and describes himself as a stunt rider. He also has since deleted instagram handle @BL_Faceless.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told ABC that the suspect's multiple aliases online made it difficult to track him down sooner.

"We don't know if he made that name up and it just happened to be people with that name and then people gravitated to people in this area with that name, or that he was intentionally doxing and or trying to take over that person's identity.”

Meanwhile, authorities said they hoped the arrest would send a message that unruly behavior on the streets would be punished to the full extent of the law.

"We're going to continue to crack down on this type of behavior. It's the quality of life issues that have an impact on so many people in this city," Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told ABC.

Police said they found the bike, helmet, and the 9mm gun at the suspect's home. Heron was being held on a $250,000 bond.