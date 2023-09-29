"Advertisement for homeschooling": Hazelbrook Middle School fight video goes viral, sparks outrage online

A brutal video of a young female student violently beaten by a classmate at Hazelbrook Middle School in Oregon has sparked outrage online. The video has triggered concern over the uptick of barbaric footage depicting campus violence flooding social media platforms.

The recent video of a violent school fight, circulating online, showed the victim walking down a crowded school hallway when a classmate, seemingly aware of being filmed, pounces on the unsuspecting student and grabs her backpack.

The assailant then slammed the student on the floor and repeatedly pummelled her on the ground as the victim pleaded, "I didn't do anything! I didn't do anything!"In response, the student threatened:

"Touch me again, b*tch," before walking away.

The seemingly unprovoked attack has also triggered speculation that it was premeditated due to a Hazelbrook student seen documenting the incident before the fight broke out. This has concerned social media users over the disturbing trend where school fight videos have gained popularity online. The dangerous trend involved students lying in wait to record the fight and upload it on social media. The Hazelbrook school incident prompted a netizen to say:

“I cannot even stomach this… Advertisement for homeschooling. This poor girl.”

Netizens react as Hazelbrook Middle School fight video goes viral

As the Hazelbrook Middle School fight video went viral online with several people demanding an investigation, the Tualatin Police Department said on X that they are aware of the incident but "because it involves juveniles, we are unable to comment further."

Meanwhile, school officials in Tigard-Tualatin, where Hazelbrook School is located, told Oregon Live that the attacker was arrested and is facing assault charges. Jennifer Massey, the public information officer for the Tualatin Police Department told the outlet that the case was referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department.

Meanwhile, the video circulating online has outraged social media users, who demanded swift action against the perpetrator, after the victim's mother posted about her daughter's "horrific" attack on social media. Shortly after, the footage was shared by multiple social media users, including Riley Gaines, a women's rights activist.

Hazelbrook Middle School student accused of starting unprovoked fights in the past

As the outrage intensified, multiple reports identified the aggressor in the school video as a trans-identified student, a biological male, who has a history of violence against other students. The assailant was accused of starting unprovoked recorded fights with unsuspecting classmates. Incidentally, a second video emerged on Thursday, September 28, showing the same Hazelbrook student brutally beating two other female students in a separate attack.

In a statement on social media, the victim’s mother in the recent incident also revealed that the attacker has a history of attacking girls in school.

“He doesn't seem like a good human being at all. He is known for being a bully and has done this to several girls. He is clearly targeting females. [Omitted], if you see this just know we are coming for you and we will not stop until you are punished in the court of law to the furthest extent. You will NOT get away with this," the mother said.

Hazelbrook Middle School defend their disciplinary action regarding the attacker

As video of the incident made its way around, reports suggesting that the assailant was a transgender male without any confirmation began to spread online. The unverified reports prompted several people to take to social media over the presumption that the assailant’s gender identity prevented the school from disciplining the student in the past.

"Although I'm not sure @TigardTualSD will act urgently. In fact, they probably won't act at all. This SD allowed this poor girl to get trampled by embracing these radical policies that specifically harm young girls. We're on a slippery slope.” said Riley Gaines, a women's rights activist who uploaded a video of the incident to X.

According to OregonLive, the uproar prompted the school district to issue a statement over the false narrative circulating online.

"The sharing of this incident has spread across the country and beyond, inspiring false information and a focus and discourse on sexual identity. These acts have contributed to the trauma individuals and families are already experiencing.”

The school also defended their progressive discipline methods, which provide the attacker with tools to learn from their mistakes and maintain they do not have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence. Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke Smith said:

“The research is clear. Zero tolerance has not worked and it exacerbates the potential for school violence,” she said. “What is more important is that there is a consequence that is meted out and there are supports that are wrapped around that student.”

Meanwhile, authorities said that the incident is under criminal investigation.