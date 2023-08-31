"Expel them all": Alton High School fight video goes viral, sparks outrage online 

A video of Alton High School students fighting each other in the corridor has gone viral and has drawn criticism over what many described as a disgraceful incident. Per multiple reports, several brawls reportedly broke out between students in Alton High in Illinois on Wednesday, August 30, prompting a lockdown.

While the reason that sparked the fight is unclear, Advantage News reported that teachers were caught in the crossfire of the scuffle as they tried to break up the brawl between the students. The incident was reportedly documented by a student on the premises and posted on social media, sparking widespread outrage among netizens.

Reacting to the video where multiple students can be seen attacking each other in the school corridor, a seemingly infuriated social media user declared, "Expel them all."

Netizens react as Alton High School brawl video goes viral online

On Wednesday afternoon, several brawls between the students of Alton High School reportedly prompted a lockdown. Riverbender.com, who were on the premises shortly after the incident broke out, reported that Principal Mike Bellm confirmed the school went on a "soft lockdown.”

While the principal did not elaborate on the incident that triggered the lockdown, he said that they had to shut the school over the situation.

"We just decided to go on soft lockdown following a couple of incidents we had to address."

While the Alton High principal declined to comment further on the fight, a video circulating on multiple social media platforms showed several students fighting each other on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many demanding that the students be dismissed from school. A Facebook user reacted to the incident, stating that they were sickened over the situation after a Facebook account reported that multiple cop cars were seen entering the school after reports of the school fight emerged.

The Facebook user Kathylynn Mobley also revealed that at least 12 fights broke out at school between students, prompting several law enforcement officers to converge on the scene. She wrote:

“Alton High School. Lovely. Over 12 fights today alone. Rumours of a stabbing and gun threats. Numerous law enforcement, light lockdowns. Jonah said as he was pulling out of the parking lot, 4 cop cars were still pulling in with lights and sirens going.”

Meanwhile, another Facebook user David Waters said that paramedics were also seen entering the premises. However, Advantage News, citing a source, said that following the incident no injuries were reported at the scene. Nevertheless, the reports have triggered widespread outrage among netizens and prompted one user to comment:

“LIFE IN PRISON NO PAROLE FOR ALL INVOLVED.”

While another stated that they should all be expelled. Reacting to the social media user a netizen said:

“School needs to be shut down for the rest of this week. No one is safe.”

While social media continued to seethe over the incident, Advantage News reported that classes were dismissed on Thursday and virtual classes were arranged for Friday. Meanwhile, Riverbender.com revealed that following the fight at the school on Wednesday, students were sent back home.