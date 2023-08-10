"How people can be so racist": Montgomery brawl hospital staff n-word claim emerges as call recording goes viral

A recent claim alleging that the Montgomery Riverfront brawl white family used a racial slur against hospital staffers is circulating online after a worker made the allegations in a call to the Breakfast Club podcast.
The call recording has gone viral after the unidentified staffer of a hospital in Alabama alleged that the white family injured during the Montgomery brawl left the premises after discovering the majority of people working in the building were Black.
The staffer claimed that after the bawl, three white men and a woman with a foot imprint on the left side of their face, who walked into the hospital, were allegedly stunned after discovering that the majority of the staff were black.
The white people allegedly used the n-word before calling the police, who told them to either get treated or leave the hospital. The white family supposedly left the premises. It should be noted that the veracity of the allegations made in the call to the popular comedy podcast has not been verified.
However, the clip of the call has now gone viral, triggering a backlash among netizens. The call prompted one user to comment:
“The family that got beat up in Montgomery literally left the hospital they were taken to because the majority of the staff were Black….like I don’t understand how people can be so racist, it’s actually really weird.”
Several others echoed the statement and posted:
Court documents allege White family used racial slurs during Montgomery Riverfront Brawl
The podcast claim comes in the wake of court documents highlighting allegations of white men dropping the n-word and threatening to use a gun during the Montgomery Riverfront brawl. On Tuesday, August 8, Montgomery police chief Darryl Albert announced that three arrest warrants were issued in connection to the Montgomery Riverfront brawl that broke out on Saturday, August 5.
The suspects were named as three white men, Richard Roberts, 48, Alan Todd, 23 and Zachary Shipman, 25, who were charged with third-degree assault. Per court documents cited by CNN, the three men are accused of attacking a Black co-captain of a riverboat trying to dock in a space they were blocking with their pontoon.
The documents identified the victims in the assaults as Damien Pickett, the co-captain, and a 16-year-old White boy who had transported the co-captain to the dock in a small boat and was injured when trying to “pull people off’ the Black man.
The 16-year-old's mother, who was cited in the document, revealed that “you could hear men yelling ‘f**k that n***er’” as Pickett tried to move the Pontoon boat blocking the dock reserved for the passenger riverboat. The mother and son chose to stay anonymous in the documents.
Another witness, Crystal Warren, who claimed to be working at the riverboat alleged that she heard at least one of the men yell the n-word while Pickett attempted to move the pontoon.
Warren also alleged that the White men threatened to go and get a gun during the brawl that was caught on video.
On Tuesday, August 8, authorities investigating the Montgomery riverfront brawl revealed that they considered the possibility of charging the White suspects with a hate crime but decided to drop it after they determined there was insufficient evidence to support the charge. However, authorities noted that as the investigation continues, they could amend the charges against the suspects.