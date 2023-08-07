"Got that generational beatdown": Hilarious Boston Tea Party memes trend in wake of Montgomery Alabama Riverfront brawl video 

A widely circulated Montgomery, Alabama, Riverfront brawl video has sparked hilarious Boston Tea Party memes online. The comparison was drawn after a few images of the incident that led to the arrest of multiple people on Saturday, August 6, looked a smidge similar to the historical drawings of the 1773 protest over the tea tax.

On Saturday evening, a brawl broke out between several people at the Riverfront Park in Montgomery after a black security guard requested a pontoon boat blocking the dock to move to allow the riverboat to dock.

A video of the incident captured by one of the passengers from the riverboat showed a security guard being pummeled by the white pontoon boat people who refused to comply with his request. Shortly after, other dock workers come to the rescue of the security guard, catapulting a disagreement into a full-blown brawl. A clip also showed a boat passenger swimming across the water to help rescue the dock worker.

Tene @Natural_Tene Montgomery August 5, 2023. A New Boston Tea Party:F*ck Around And Find Out Edition pic.twitter.com/O6OsVYeR5D

The incident has garnered national attention as the clips of the brawl were widely shared on social media. The clips have sparked varied opinions and memes, including a comparison to the Boston Tea Party, where several boxes of Tea belonging to the British East India Company were thrown from ships into Boston Harbor by Americans to protest the taxes.

While there was no tea involved in the recent Alabama incident, a few similar details between the two events that included docks, boats, fights, chaos and arrests prompted one user to comment, "Got that generational beatdown."

Netizens react as Montgomery, Alabama, Riverfront brawl video goes viral online

December 16, 1773

Boston Tea Party



August 5, 2023

December 16, 1773

Boston Tea Party

August 5, 2023

Alabama Sweet Tea Party

Montgomery Alabama Riverfront brawl video has sparked amusing reactions online after the incident that appeared racially divided led to the arrest of multiple people.

The incident, which is being compared to the Boston Tea Party has sparked hilarious memes online, with one user pointing at an image of the brawl and writing, “Telling my kids THIS is The Boston Tea Party.”

While the image in question was not an exact imprint of the Boston Tea Party, it did capture the chaotic undertones of the incident, that also occurred near a dock. Some people wrote:

It should be noted that while the two incidents were vastly different, the comparison merely captured the spirit of the events where people came together to fight against what they perceived as unjust. Others opined:

Old Atlanna @ATLboneNbred Do you comprehend the historic gravity of a Black man swimming from a riverboat to a Montgomery Alabama dock to help his fellow man run some white men’s fade?! pic.twitter.com/1xMUqjm5SZ

What happened in Montgomery Alabama

The video of the brawl captured by a passenger on the riverboat showed multiple white people from the Patoon boat confronting the dock worker after he asked them to move their vessel. Shortly after, an argument ensues between the patron boaters and the dockworker. While they continue arguing back and forth, one of the men throws a punch at the dock worker, who attempts to fight back before multiple people begin attacking him.

The situation quickly escalates into a brawl after another dock worker comes to the security guard's rescue. Shortly after, several others also get involved in the fight before law enforcement arrives at the scene, and de-escalates the situation.

Meanwhile, the Montgomery Police Department announced they have issued four active warrants in connection with the incident. However, the names of the suspects were not disclosed.