What happened in Montgomery Alabama? Multiple people arrested after video shows boaters brawl over Riverboat 

On Monday, August 7, Facebook user Cory McGinnis released footage of a brawl between two groups of boaters at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. According to TMZ, the brawl broke out after the occupants of a riverboat attempted to dock, but were blocked by a smaller boat. Several people were arrested in the aftermath of the incident.

According to USA Today, the brawl at Montgomery Riverfront Park is currently under investigation by local authorities. Officials have not released the names of the suspects arrested in the incident, and formal charges have not yet been announced.

At least one of the individuals involved in the fight was identified as a dockworker.

At least one person fell into the water during Montgomery Alabama brawl incident

In the footage of the Montgomery brawl, an unidentified white man can be seen arguing with a black security guard along the docks. According to The Root, the security guard had asked the white suspect to move his smaller boat, as a larger boat needed the space.

The incident escalated from arguing into fisticuffs after the white suspect's friends arrived. One of the four white men at the scene began exchanging blows with the security guard.

The men quickly downed the security guard, beating him while he was on the floor. At this point, a black samaritan in white shorts entered the fray and intervened, pulling the assailants off the security guard.

In a separate video of the incident, it is revealed that the situation only spiraled further out of control. Following the efforts of the good samaritan to stop the violence, several other black men arrived at the scene to assist the outnumbered security guard.

The white men, now surrounded, were overwhelmed by the new group. According to USA Today, at least one individual fell into the water.

Due to the fact that the Montgomery brawl was between several black and white people men, numerous news channels have commented on the racial undertones of the incident. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the brawl had any elements of a hate crime.

Due to the widespread footage of the Montgomery brawl, the incident has garnered significant attention online. Many netizens commended the group of black men for running to the aid of the security guard.

In response to the Riverfront Park incident, local Mayor Steven Reed said that officials are currently handling the case.

"[T]he Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served."

Reed said that while the case is being probed, he believes the white men were responsible for instigating the situation by assaulting the dock worker.