Which Montgomery (Alabama) residents have advanced on The Voice 23? Auditions and chair turns explored

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestant hopefuls participating in the next round of blind auditions. They gave it their all and delivered impressive performances in front of the coaches, hoping for one or more to turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Jerome Godwin aimed for a second shot at the competition. He previously participated in season 19 of the series and was encouraged by then-coach John Legend to return. The contestant ultimately joined Niall Horan's team tonight.

However, he isn't the only Montgomery resident making the news. Fellow contestant and native Ryley Tate Wilson also participated this week and received four chair turns. He also chose Niall Horan as his coach. Last week saw the Alabama native D.Smooth compete and ultimately join Kelly Clarkson's team.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has only increased in popularity with each installment. Season 23 of the singing competition saw the contestants in the audition perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson - who returned to the show after a brief break - Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton.

Three Alabama natives set to shine on this season of The Voice

Montgomery, Alabama natives are shining bright in season 23 of The Voice. Three contestants, D. Smooth, Ryley Tate Wilson, and Jerome Godwin, have displayed their talents and have managed to get several chair turns from the four coaches so far. Viewers have also loved watching the contestants perform on stage.

Check out how they performed in the blind auditions.

1) Ryley Tate Wilson

15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson performed Robyn's Dancing on My Own and immediately struck a chord with the judges. Within the first few seconds of him singing, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan turned their chairs. The contestant also managed to impress OG coach Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper.

The Voice coaches almost debated making convincing pitches. Kelly complimented his tone and Niall loved his confidence. Blake wanted Ryley to be on his last ever team, and Chance The Rapper convinced him with his arrangements. The contestant ultimately picked Niall as his coach.

2) Jerome Godwin

The Voice @NBCTheVoice go off on that Ariana Grande, @jeromegodwin8 go off on that Ariana Grande, @jeromegodwin8 https://t.co/dxlbQykYj1

For his blind audition in season 23, Jerome Godwin performed Ariana Grade's pov and impressed the coaches. As soon as he hit a high note, both Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs around.

The Voice coaches complimented his runs and expressed that he carried through the song even though he had a few rough pitches in the beginning. Both Niall and Kelly made compelling pitches, but Jerome decided to go with Team Niall, making the coach happy to have a soul singer on his team.

3) D.Smooth

For his audition, D.Smooth, from Birmingham, Alabama, performed Ed Sheeran's Perfect. Within a few seconds of him beginning to sing, Chance The Rapper looked at Kelly Clarkson and urged her to press her buzzer, which she eventually did. The contestant managed to turn the song into his own by delivering a variety of riffs throughout the performance. By the end of his audition, even Niall Horan had turned his chair.

The Voice coaches complimented his tone and vocal range and enjoyed how different it was from how Ed Sheeran would do it. While Niall and Kelly both made compelling pitches, D.Smooth ultimately chose Kelly to be his coach.

Season 23 of The Voice gets interesting each week and has viewers witnessing a number of talented singers and musicians who have also been selected into the coaches' teams. There is more to come as hopefuls keep proving their mettle to keep moving forward. Viewers will have to wait and find out who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of NBC's The Voice tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

