 WATCH: Video shows violent brawl breaking outside SoFi Stadium after Chargers vs. Chiefs game

On Sunday, November 20, several sports fans in Inglewood, California, recorded a brawl outside the SoFi Stadium in the aftermath of a Chargers vs. Chiefs game.

In the footage, several fans can be seen engaging in an altercation in the parking lot of the SoFi Stadium. A man in a dark t-shirt and baseball cap, in particular, can be seen exchanging strikes with another individual in a blue jumper.

The man in the baseball cap proceeds to pick up the man in the blue jumper before throwing him over a railing, causing him to fall at least 10 to 15 feet, according to KTLA.

After being thrown off the railing, the man in the blue jumper struggles to get up. As of now, it is unknown whether or not he sustained any major injuries from the incident.

More details of the SoFi Stadium brawl

According to ABC, the person who shot the SoFi Stadium brawl told Eyewitness News that the fight began after two fans reportedly bumped into each other. The person who threw the unknown man over the railing had allegedly joined the fray later on, escalating things between all involved.

As per Cody Danks, a fan who was at the SoFi Stadium that day, the police were reportedly unintenterested in looking into the case, though it officially remains under investigation by Inglewood authorities.

Danks wrote on Twitter:

“(The Inglewood Police) wouldn’t do anything cause it didn’t happen in front of them.”

Due to the availability of alcohol and the high octane nature of sports games, brawls are not unusual near the SoFi Stadium. Earlier in February this year, a brawl between two individuals led to the medically induced coma of 40-year-old San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna.

According to the Guardian, James T. Butts Jr., the Mayor of Inglewood, discussed how alcohol fuelled brawls may stem from petty arguments, but lead to life-changing circumstances.

The Mayor stated:

“It looked like a small altercation that went very bad. From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn’t like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them.”

However, he went on to say that the SoFi Stadium has enough security, and that only so much can be done to prevent violence.

The Mayor further added:

“I’m very comfortable there was sufficient security. There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just not going to happen."

Rafael Reyna, a sports fan who was attacked at the stadium in 2019, condemned violence at games with a reporter from KTLA.

Reyna stated:

“This violence has to stop. I would not feel comfortable taking my kids to any sporting event at this point."

The individuals involved in the stadium's latest brawl remain unidentified as of yet.

