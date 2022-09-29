WATCH: Video shows brawl breaking out near political event involving Massachusetts GOP candidate Donnie Palmer

According to the Somerville Police Department, a brawl broke out during a demonstration over the weekend involving a Massachusetts GOP candidate, Donnie Palmer, for the U.S. House.

Reportedly, during a Saturday protest outside a progressive Squad event in Somerville, two men were taken into custody and one was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fight involving GOP candidate Donnie Palmer began as an intense discussion

Based on sources, the incident occurred outside the political event at around 4 pm. Authorities revealed that witnesses have testified that there was a verbal altercation between two members of the protest and four other males outside the event. What began as an intense discussion later ended in a fistfight.

Grace Munns, a spokesperson for the City of Somerville, reported that the two men were detained by the police authorities. They are identified as Foster Starkes and Andwain Coleman. Shawn Nelson was confirmed as the third person to be brutally beaten up and later driven to the local hospital.

Donnie Palmer 4 Congress @Donnieplmr . This is SHAWN NELSON ..the gay man who was badly beaten by Pressleys gang! His crime … being gay while black ! ..being part of GAYS AGAINST GROOMING , and being a conservative ! She has still not condemned it .. gays lives are not valued in her religion ! . This is SHAWN NELSON ..the gay man who was badly beaten by Pressleys gang! His crime … being gay while black ! ..being part of GAYS AGAINST GROOMING , and being a conservative ! She has still not condemned it .. gays lives are not valued in her religion ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. This is SHAWN NELSON ..the gay man who was badly beaten by Pressleys gang! His crime … being gay while black ! ..being part of GAYS AGAINST GROOMING , and being a conservative ! She has still not condemned it .. gays lives are not valued in her religion ! https://t.co/nnDtNf7h0s

There are two separate videos of the altercation on Twitter. One depicts the beginning of the fight seconds before a barrage of blows. The other includes visuals of numerous individuals punching one another. The clip also sees a glimpse of a person attempting to lift one man off another before it concludes with a shot of a man on the ground who appears to be injured.

Reportedly, Palmer also revealed to sources that he entered the altercation to prevent the assailants from injuring bystanders. He said:

“Violence is never the answer, but it seems to be the first resort for radical progressives whenever they seek to silence Black Republicans."

In a statement provided to the Boston Globe on Sunday afternoon, Palmer, a black Republican, claimed that "radical progressives" are using violence to suppress black Republicans who "dare to 'step out of line' and question their far-left agenda."

Who is Donnie Palmer?

Jim Lyons @JimLyonsMA Ayanna Pressley and the Squad want to defund the police, but they sure have plenty of security! Vote for Donnie Palmer for 7th Congressional District Ayanna Pressley and the Squad want to defund the police, but they sure have plenty of security! Vote for Donnie Palmer for 7th Congressional District 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6DcRzDHBlq

Donnie Palmer, 37, is a native of Boston and is employed as a special needs schoolteacher at the moment. Palmer is a single father who resides in Brighton. He attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he completed his education. Palmer is also a former soldier and a professional boxer.

Reportedly, to represent Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House, Palmer (Republican Party) is standing for Congress. He will be a candidate in the general election on November 8, 2022. On September 6, 2022, he won the Republican primary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far