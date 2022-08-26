WATCH: Palmdale man arrested after video of him fighting with teen in Valencia goes viral online

On August 24, a 46-year-old Palmdale man named Regan Coultas was arrested after a video of him brawling with a teen in Valencia, Los Angeles County, went viral.

According to Coultas, he was in a Valencia supermarket when a group of teens allegedly began to crowd and harass him. As per CBS LA, Coultas and the teens had a verbal argument, which escalated into an altercation.

As per Fox, one teen sustained minor injuries, including scratches, bruises, and a sprained ankle. Coultas has been charged with felony child abuse.

Details of the Valencia fight

The video, which went viral on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has been taken down since Coultas' arrest.

According to CBS LA, eyewitnesses claimed that various local teens were gathering around Coultas when he was at a Valencia coffee shop, something they later described as a prank. The teen who shot the video told Fox that the group of minors were students at Rio Norte Junior High School.

Ricky Harmison, a worker at the coffee shop near the scene of the brawl, described the scene. He said:

"Coultas told a group of the boys that they need to get back if they don’t get back, he’s going to fight them, beat them up."

Harmison added:

“(The Valencia teenagers) being boys, [they] talked back to him."

In the online video, Coultas and the teen can be seen struggling. Coultas seems to be on top of the teen, punching him repeatedly, while the minor attempts to use what appears to be a jiu-jitsu move to bring the 46-year-old's arm into a lock referred to as an 'armbar.'

Harmison said that after the fight, it appeared to him that Coultas was possibly drunk. He said:

“When he got up he was stumbling. I did smell alcohol on his breath so he may have been intoxicated.”

The New York post reported that witnesses can be heard criticizing Coultas for fighting the minor. Witnesses shouted:

"That's a grown a*s adult there."

Another shouted:

"Call 911."

Daily News reported that the authorities responded to the scene, summing up the situation in an arrest document. The document read:

“Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation in which a report was taken. A male adult, approximately 50 years old, engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile."

The statement continued:

“With follow-up investigation, detectives were able to identify the male. The male remained cooperative with detectives throughout the investigation.”

The Valencia fight is still under investigation. Local authorities have requested any information that may assist in the case.

