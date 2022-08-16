Indian professor threatens Indian BTS fan with physical abuse for spamming comment section

An Indian professor was heavily criticized for threatening to physically abuse a student who was bombarding "BTS ARMY" in the comments section of an online class. The professor, Siddhartha Misra, is a teacher at Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform that offers coaching for various competitive examinations.

Misra called the student by many insulting names and verbally abused the student. The distressing comments left many fans furious. The teacher's reputation quickly suffered as ARMYs lashed out at him and Physics Wallah for the shockingly distasteful behavior directed at the student.

Sai⁷ 🃏 01.07.2022 @rkiveadmirer The hate that indian men have against bts needs to be studied very deeply. Cuz just a mere mention of the word bts shouldn't have anyone unleash every bit of racism and homophobia but here we are The hate that indian men have against bts needs to be studied very deeply. Cuz just a mere mention of the word bts shouldn't have anyone unleash every bit of racism and homophobia but here we are

After the criticism, Misra posted an apology video on his Instagram account. He acknowledged his mistake and apologized but pointed out the students’ mistakes too. As per the other students and the teacher, the female student was constantly commenting “BTS ARMY” and indulging in misconduct.

However, Misra’s comments ignited a deep and harsh conversation around people’s prejudices against BTS and K-pop, in general.

BTS ARMY criticizes an Indian teacher who threatened to beat a female fan if she were a boy and insulted the K-pop group

Trigger warning: The teacher’s comments include details of physical violence.

On August 15, some Indian BTS ARMYs brought forth a video that showed an Indian teacher verbally abusing a student. The teacher, Siddhartha Misra, threatened to physically abuse the student. He continued with his sarcastic comments after calling them “boys who wear lipstick and dance” in an insulting manner.

Misra’s next statements were even more alarming.

“Kid, If you were not a girl, I would have grabbed you by your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would have swelled up and you would not even be able to utter ‘BTS.’ If you were a boy. You’re a girl, which is why I will not do such things. I would have punched you and made sure your nose bled. But because you’re a girl, I can’t do such things.”

Em⁷🃏 @evrythingoesbro Whats the use of studying? We are fans of BTS ARMY,quickly show thumbs up

Oh whats the use of studying,we will beg but we will remain bts' fan,(sarcastic) are you kidding? These 6-7 boys they dance so good,i enjoy seeing them,i think they are cool,in the middle of the class we+

will obviously praise bts not anyone else,we have sworn in the name of our mom (lmao?)

Em⁷🃏 @evrythingoesbro TW/ violence,racism



If u were not a girl i would've grabbed your collar and slapped you,ur cheeks would've got swollen u wouldn't be able to say BTS,if you were a boy,you are a girl,hence i don't do such a thing,i would've punched you and made your nose bleed but u are

a girl so i can't do anything like this,i would slap u back-handedly so that both of ur cheeks would get so swollen u wouldn't be able to say BTS,BUT u are a girl(same bs)BTS fan hit like,BTS fan do this,BTS fan smash ur heads,BTS fan eat a lizard,oh show love to BTS,eat lizard

The blatant threats, s*xism, and internalized xenophobia present throughout the video made their way to the social media timelines of numerous ARMYs, irrespective of where they lived. The conversation around Misra and Physics Wallah grew into Indian fans discussing the “toxic masculinity” that Indian men seem to possess.

PRIYANKAᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ⟭⟬⁷ᴠᴀᴍᴘɪʀᴇ ᴇʀᴀ🧛🏼‍♀️ @PRIYANKA__G

Our society really needs to change! @Koreaboo BTS opened our third eye to the society & world ; that's why Indian mens are hating them. these Indian men & the society don't like a girl question any of them ,they don't like a girl who have own likes & dislikes.Our society really needs to change! @Koreaboo BTS opened our third eye to the society & world ; that's why Indian mens are hating them. these Indian men & the society don't like a girl question any of them ,they don't like a girl who have own likes & dislikes.Our society really needs to change!

Ghazal Singh @Ghazal61198254 Ghazal Singh @Ghazal61198254 First of all, what the girl did was also wrong, cuz spamming about BTS during a class isn't really good, when you're in a class, focus on it. But then again, there are also people who spam stuff like "carry minati fan hit like" etc. they never got scolded. twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu… First of all, what the girl did was also wrong, cuz spamming about BTS during a class isn't really good, when you're in a class, focus on it. But then again, there are also people who spam stuff like "carry minati fan hit like" etc. they never got scolded. twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu… But then again, why do almost 90% Indian men lose itwhen we talk about BTS? Is it because they can't accept the fact that BTS has taught us to look at the world from a loving and more accepting perspective which doesn't appreciate the toxic masculinity of these men? twitter.com/Ghazal61198254… But then again, why do almost 90% Indian men lose itwhen we talk about BTS? Is it because they can't accept the fact that BTS has taught us to look at the world from a loving and more accepting perspective which doesn't appreciate the toxic masculinity of these men? twitter.com/Ghazal61198254…

A few hours later, Misra posted an apology video on his personal Instagram. He apologized, saying that he took his words back and praised the group for their hard work.

He connected the septet’s hard work to students wanting to clear competitive exams to become lawyers, engineers, etc. He also called out the student’s improper conduct and talked about the hard work teachers go through to make the lectures knowledgeable and fun.

The translation thread by @jikooktopia_ is as follows:

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY🇮🇳 @jikooktopia_ TRANSLATION-

TRANSLATION-

Hello students you all must remember that I recently had a class in which a girl kept commenting/spamming BTS ARMY BTS ARMY so I scolded her, in fact I scolded her a lot A LOT and recently my mom, my dad, my wife and my whole family saw that video and they said that+

Misra’s video evoked a mixed reaction from ARMYs. While some thought the apology was genuine, others were adamant that the teacher's words were a farce.

ARMYs also reprimanded the actions of one fan who commented the K-pop group’s name in a space open for study-related doubts or questions. One fan asked others to behave normally while another recalled a similar incident.

𝓜𝓸𝓸𝓷 @exo_ilove

Like professor asked us a question and the answer of that was exothermic so everyone was writing exo, exo and there were a person from second fandom who typed bts

I was laughing so hard

Like professor asked us a question and the answer of that was exothermic so everyone was writing exo, exo and there were a person from second fandom who typed bts

I was laughing so hard

Even the professor was angry about it

In other news, the septet has released plenty of solo activity content. The group's youngest member, Jung Kook, will be releasing a photo series soon.

