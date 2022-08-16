Indian professor threatens Indian BTS fan with physical abuse for spamming comment section

An Indian professor was heavily criticized for threatening to physically abuse a student who was bombarding "BTS ARMY" in the comments section of an online class. The professor, Siddhartha Misra, is a teacher at Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform that offers coaching for various competitive examinations.
Misra called the student by many insulting names and verbally abused the student. The distressing comments left many fans furious. The teacher's reputation quickly suffered as ARMYs lashed out at him and Physics Wallah for the shockingly distasteful behavior directed at the student.
After the criticism, Misra posted an apology video on his Instagram account. He acknowledged his mistake and apologized but pointed out the students’ mistakes too. As per the other students and the teacher, the female student was constantly commenting “BTS ARMY” and indulging in misconduct.
However, Misra’s comments ignited a deep and harsh conversation around people’s prejudices against BTS and K-pop, in general.
BTS ARMY criticizes an Indian teacher who threatened to beat a female fan if she were a boy and insulted the K-pop group
Trigger warning: The teacher’s comments include details of physical violence.
On August 15, some Indian BTS ARMYs brought forth a video that showed an Indian teacher verbally abusing a student. The teacher, Siddhartha Misra, threatened to physically abuse the student. He continued with his sarcastic comments after calling them “boys who wear lipstick and dance” in an insulting manner.
Misra’s next statements were even more alarming.
“Kid, If you were not a girl, I would have grabbed you by your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would have swelled up and you would not even be able to utter ‘BTS.’ If you were a boy. You’re a girl, which is why I will not do such things. I would have punched you and made sure your nose bled. But because you’re a girl, I can’t do such things.”
The blatant threats, s*xism, and internalized xenophobia present throughout the video made their way to the social media timelines of numerous ARMYs, irrespective of where they lived. The conversation around Misra and Physics Wallah grew into Indian fans discussing the “toxic masculinity” that Indian men seem to possess.
A few hours later, Misra posted an apology video on his personal Instagram. He apologized, saying that he took his words back and praised the group for their hard work.
He connected the septet’s hard work to students wanting to clear competitive exams to become lawyers, engineers, etc. He also called out the student’s improper conduct and talked about the hard work teachers go through to make the lectures knowledgeable and fun.
The translation thread by @jikooktopia_ is as follows:
Misra’s video evoked a mixed reaction from ARMYs. While some thought the apology was genuine, others were adamant that the teacher's words were a farce.
ARMYs also reprimanded the actions of one fan who commented the K-pop group’s name in a space open for study-related doubts or questions. One fan asked others to behave normally while another recalled a similar incident.
In other news, the septet has released plenty of solo activity content. The group's youngest member, Jung Kook, will be releasing a photo series soon.