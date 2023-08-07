"That was the bat signal": Hilarious Bobby Shmurda hat memes erupt on Twitter as Montgomery Alabama riverboat brawl video goes viral 

Alabama’s Montgomery Riverfront Park unexpectedly made headlines after a brawl broke out on a dock. The fight appeared to be racially divided. Once videos of the same took over the internet, rapper Baby Shmurda was also referred to by netizens. Many found the dual hilarious and endlessly referred to the singer’s popular Hot Ni*ga music video.

A large group of people were caught fighting at the 200 block of Coosa Street in Montgomery recently. The brawl broke out after a pontoon boat blocked the dock space which was to be taken up by another riverboat. The area was reserved for the Harriott II Riverboat, which was taken over by another vessel.

A Riverfront Park security guard took it upon himself to rectify the situation by getting in touch with one of the pontoon boat owners. This led to a fight igniting between the Black dock worker and the Caucasian pontoon boat people.

In a video which has gone viral across social media platforms, the dock worker can be seen tossing his hat in an animated manner before getting into a fight with the unidentified Caucasian man. Netizens found the same hilarious and repeatedly referred to Bobby Shmurda for the same.

For those unversed, Bobby Shmurda removed his hat and tossed it over his shoulder in his popular song Hot Ni*ga. The music video was released in March 2014 and the New York Knicks hat scene left the internet in a frenzy.

Several netizens brought up the same after the Montgomery video went viral. One netizen noted:

FOST @GeorgeFoster72 When my guy tossed the hat like Bobby Shmurda, that was the bat signal pic.twitter.com/l2YL3503BR

Bobby Shmurda takes over Twitter as Montgomery Riverfront Park brawl video goes viral

Several netizens found the video which has garnered multi-million views across social media platforms hysterical. A few comments online read:

757qtpie @757qtpie ole boy in Montgomery sent a smoke signal to all Black ppl with that lmaoooo If you see me throw my hat in the air like Bobby Shmurda please jump in the fight and help me!ole boy in Montgomery sent a smoke signal to all Black ppl with that lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/EbNcIhfq92

Tony Clements @TonyCMKE pic.twitter.com/QpisI4biNA Not gonna lie I’ve been laughing about the Bobby Shmurda hat toss all day

Netizens react to the dock fight video (Image via Twitter)

Fight between dockworker and Caucasian man leads to large brawl

As the dual between the two continued, one witness to the scene yelled- “y’all help that brother!” This led to several people not only defending the Black man but also the Caucasian fighter getting help. At one point, a person on a boat jumped into the water to take part in the brawl himself.

Several people were seen punching, knocking down and relentlessly beating up each other.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed was made aware of the incident. According to TMZ, Reed noted that the brawl broke out due to the Caucasian men. Reed reportedly said in his statement:

“The Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served.”

The Montgomery Police Department responded to the scene around 7pm and several fighters were detained. The identities of the people were not made public at the time of writing this article. The charges they have received also remains unknown.