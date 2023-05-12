"Trouble in paradise already": Video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fighting on red carpet sparks hilarious reactions online

A viral video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of the latter's film, The Mother, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, has left fans speculating on whether or not the newlyweds were fighting. The rumors started after a TikTok video, that was filmed on Tuesday, started circulating that showed Affleck looking frustrated as he slammed a car door.

The clip shows the couple walking toward their car after a quick coffee run. A seemingly irritated and miserable-looking Argo director opens the door for his partner and later slams the door.

🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 @JoshLekach you can "have it all" and still be miserable you can "have it all" and still be miserable https://t.co/Q1ujns8vCV

Shots from the premiere of The Mother show the couple having a terse exchange. However, in the article shared by the Daily Mail, a lip reader revealed that Ben Affleck and the "On The Floor" singer "were merely debating poses and positioning for the red carpet photographers."

This was not the first time this year that fans speculated that there was "trouble in paradise" for the newlyweds. At the 2023 Grammys held in February, although they appeared happy, there was one exchange when host Trevor Noah was doing a bit when the couple was seen having an argument.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck clarified that he had a good time at the Grammys. He added that everything was great between them and the exchange was "a husband-and-wife thing."

"Bro is living the meme": Internet users react to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fight, share hilarious memes

As news of the couple's fight spread, netizens were quick to dish out hilarious responses and sarcastic comments. Most of them were aimed at Ben Affleck. They stated that the actor-director's miserable and irritated looks were just what he looks like.

A user @barelyualex stated that it was how they expressed their love:

"He's from Boston and she's a Latina, this is their love language."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of Gigli in the 2000s

The couple met on the set of Gigli in 2002 while JLo was dating her second husband Cris Judd, who she divorced in July of the same year. By August, the two were dating. In November, they announced their engagement. However, just a day before their wedding in September 2003, the couple shared a joint statement postponing their wedding.

In January 2004, the Latina singer announced their breakup. That same year, she married Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner. Almost two decades, a few children, and a pandemic later, the two got back together in April 2021. They tied the knot just a year later.

The two have not yet commented on the rumors.

