"This is so lame and embarrassing": TikTokers Eisha and Nyema bowling alley fight video takes the internet by a storm

TikTok influencers Eisha and Nyema are making headlines after a video showing them getting into a physical altercation went viral on Tuesday, July 26, 2023. The incident initially took place at a bowling alley where the two were hanging out with their friends.

Eisha is a 20-year-old hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, who rose to fame on Instagram by performing viral dance moves and sharing Dubsmash clips. 24-year-old Nyema, born in Staten Island, New York, is known for the humorous clips, memes, and dance videos she shares on IG.

The video shows the violent encounter starting inside the bowling alley and spilling into its parking lot while someone states, "Don't touch her," "Let go of her," and "Stop" repeatedly in the background.

As their friends separate the two, Nyema runs outside to get away but is soon chased by Eisha, who starts another altercation outside as the person recording repeatedly says, "Beat that b*tch up." Nyema then tackles the person recording.

It remains unclear why the two were feuding, but Eisha allegedly claimed she jumped on Nyema because she (Nyema) came to Dallas and was "running her mouth," in an animated IG story. However, this remains unconfirmed. Comments indicate that there has been an ongoing feud between the two for years.

Needless to say, netizens were left exasperated at the fight.

"Still goin be beefing when I have my grandkids": Internet users react to Eisha and Nyema's fight

As news of the two social media stars' physical altercation spread, netizens were quick to express their exasperation. They commented that the feud between them was childish and unnecessarily exaggerated for years. Some commented on Nyema's quick running, while others commented on Eisha's fighting skills.

What are the two currently doing?

In addition to having very successful social media, both women have been busy with their respective social media profiles.

As per HITC, in January 2023, Nyema released her song, Give me more, in collaboration with 5 Stars. It has thousands of views and likes. She has been regularly posting about her life on her socials.

Eisha, on the other hand, has been continuously sharing content with her followers on her socials.

Neither star has confirmed the reason behind the argument.