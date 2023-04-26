Watch: Passengers charged as viral video shows in-flight brawl that forced emergency landing in Australia

On Thursday, April 20, a pair of in-flight brawls in Australia led to an emergency landing. According to the New York Post, at least one of the individuals involved in the fight used a glass bottle during the incident. The flight was subsequently forced to return to its point of departure in Queensland.

Australian authorities reported that four passengers have been arrested for their role in the brawl.

Trigger warning: This article included graphic footage and coverage of a violent assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, one of the passengers can be seen raising a glass bottle above her head, and seemingly hitting another passenger with it.

Officials in Australia have not yet disclosed whether or not anyone sustained any serious injuries in the mid-air brawl. A window was reportedly broken during the incident.

Four arrested as officials respond to the mid-air brawl in Australia

Officials from the Australian Federal Police and Northern Territory Police have confirmed that they plan to prosecute the suspects involved in the fight. A spokesperson said:

“The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20."

They added that as a result of the brawl, the flight landed back in Queensland, where one woman was arrested:

“A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behavior on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew."

The flight took off again soon after, making its way towards its destination in the country's Northern Territory. Officials noted that soon after, suspects involved in the initial brawl began fighting again. After the flight landed in Groote Eyelandt, three more suspects were arrested.

News.AU reported that the three suspects who were arrested later were also charged. The 23-year-old male among them was charged with intentionally endangering the safety of others, damage to property, aggravated assault, disorderly behavior in a public place, and contravening a domestic violence order.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with property damage, disorderly behavior in a public place, and intentionally endangering the safety of others.

Yet another suspect, 22, was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, hindering a member of the police, disorderly behavior and possessing liquor in a restricted area.

The three passengers will have their first hearing at Darwin Local Court this coming Monday.

As per Fox Business, the Australian Federal Police are no strangers to in-flight incidents of violence or disorder. In 2022, authorities recorded 20,000 incidents. Brawls are reported to be especially common during the holiday season.

