"Lost the concept of basic respect for others": Student throws chair at Flint Michigan teacher in viral video, sparks outrage online 

A Southwestern Classical Academy teacher in Flint, Michigan, was rushed to a hospital after she was attacked by a student who hurled a metal chair at her, knocking her unconscious in the classroom. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, September 28, 2023, was captured on video by a student at Southwestern Classical Academy.

The video showed two students, including the attacker, engaged in an altercation while the teacher was seen in the middle trying to diffuse the situation. Moments later, the attacker, dressed in a black top and blue jeans, is seen pacing by the door, while screaming insults at the student at the other end of the class before picking up a chair and hurling it across the room.

The metal chair struck the teacher, who was knocked out immediately as the student carried on with the attack, shortly after engaging in a physical fight over the teacher’s unconscious body.

Netizens react to video of student hurling chai at Flint Michigan teacher goes viral online

The video has sparked widespread outrage among people who deplored the actions of the students at schools, where incidents of violence have become a common occurrence. Reacting to a video, a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, bemoaned the country’s failing school system, where students have lost respect for people in positions of authority.

“The current generation of young people has lost the concept of basic respect for others. And specifically for people in positions of leadership over them. This starts at home. If it doesn't happen there, it's not going to happen in public.”

In response, a netizen opined that in this day and age, where children are glued to their phones, they are more concerned about the uptick of likes on social media than about developing a strong moral code through learning.

“The only “Home” many children have is and programming our children to seek out these behavior opportunities. Watch, Recite, Perform You can be an NPC too…”

A shocked netizen added:

“Words cannot describe how HORRIFIED I am seeing a teacher knocked out cold like this by a student. In my day this would have been EXPULSION and ARREST by the local police.”

Condemning the student’s actions, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig took to Twitter to express his disgust over the deteriorating education system in the country.

"This video perfectly captures the sad state of Education in Michigan - no sense of order or direction, no respect for teachers, and worst of all, NO LEARNING. Failure to educate young Michiganders is a recipe for increased CRIME, upticks in UNEMPLOYMENT, and SOCIETAL DISORDER. Michiganders deserve better."

The unnamed educator who was rushed to the hospital was released on the same day. Meanwhile, Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said that the student would be held responsible for his actions.