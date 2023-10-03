“He needs to go to jail”: Biker attacks Philadelphia mom Nikki Bullock with children in her car in viral video, sparks outrage online 

A video of Philadelphia mom Nikki Bullock carrying her kids from the car after a biker stomped on the back windshield, shattering the glass, has outraged social media users, with several demanding the arrest of the unidentified suspect.

The disturbing incident, which occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023, was caught on video by a passerby identified as George Clooney while on a double-decker bus. Clooney was reportedly visiting Philadelphia from Florida and was on a sightseeing tour when he witnessed the horrifying incident unfold.

The footage, which was uploaded to his Instagram account, showed a man, who was riding a motorcycle alongside dirt bikes and ATV riders, get off his bike and jump on the car, shattering its windshield. As he jumped down from the vehicle, the video shows a gun fall out of his pocket.

The video then showed the driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Nikki Bullock, get out and confront the suspect, who pointed the handgun at her face before stuffing it back down his pants. He then proceeded to headbutt her with his helmet.

Despite the attack while her children were in the car, Nikki Bullock refused to back down and shoved the suspect, who fell off his motorcycle. The clip then showed Bullock and her girlfriend, who was also inside the vehicle, carry her two kids out of the car with the shattered windshield.

Netizens react as Nikki Bullock is attacked by a biker in city traffic

The video showing Nikki Bullock carrying her kids from her car after an overzealous biker shattered her back windshield has gone viral online, amassing over 900,000 views. In an interview with CBS, Nikki Bullock, detailing the harrowing experience, said:

“The kids were screaming. Like it was insane,” adding, “The only thing that protected my kids from not having a bunch of glass from shattering on top of them is that my back windshield was tinted.”

In response to the footage which showed a biker endangering the lives of two young children, has triggered widespread backlash, with many demanding the arrest of the unidentified suspect. Reacting to the footage, an IG user commented:

“He needs to go to jail”

Another echoed:

“Road rage vs. a mother and child and then pulling a gun on an unarmed woman and assaulting her with a helmet. This might be the biggest coward of all time.”

In response to the viral video, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that the suspect is wanted “in connection to an aggravated assault and vandalism.”

The below suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and vandalism that occurred on 10/01/23 at 1400 S. Penn Sq. at appx 8:45 PM. If you have information about this suspect, please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous.”

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the assailant will be “vigorously” punished over the incident.

"That person, whoever that person is, if that person is caught. And if I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going after that person very, very vigorously after that person for that conduct.”

Nikki Bullock told CBS that it was only a matter of time before the perpetrator was arrested.