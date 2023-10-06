 Who is Holly Jo Felix? Charges against 5-year-old Zoey Felix's mother explored as tragedy sends ripples through Topeka 

As the Topeka community grapples with the horriffic death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix, new details have emerged about the girl’s mother, Holly Jo Felix, that suggest years of child abuse and neglect.

Zoey was found r*ped and murdered by a family acquaintance, Mike Cherry, in a field near the homeless encampment on Monday, October 2. Per multiple reports, Zoey was living in the homeless encampment, along with her father, half-sister and Cherry, after her mother kicked them out of the house.

Per multiple reports, on Monday evening, Topeka police were called to the fuel pumps outside Dillons, 2010 S.E. 29th, where they found firefighters trying to save Zoey. However, despite their best efforts, the girl was later pronounced dead. Mickel Cherry, 25, an acquaintance of the girl, was arrested in connection with rape and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

As authorities said that they could not determine Mike Cherry’s relation to the victim’s family, neighbors said at one point that the suspect lived in the same house as Zoey along with her father, half-sister and mother, Holly Jo Felix, who has a history of violence.

Zoey Felix's mom Holly Jo Felix was arrested in November 2022 on an assault charge

The Messenger, citing court documents, painted a stark picture of 5-year-old Zoey Felix's appalling living conditions in the years leading up to her murder. Per court documents, Zoey’s mom, Holly Jo Felix, 36, was arrested in November 2022 on a felony reckless aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon against a victim only identified as ZF.

The documents indicated that the victim, identified as ZF, was a young girl born in 2018. The record suggests the victim was Zoey Felix. Furthermore, Holly Jo Felix, who is currently on probation in connection with the incident, also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle. Meanwhile, a report in Capital Journal stated that prior to the 2022 arrest, Holly Jo Felix was convicted of possessing stolen property and domestic battery in Nevada.

The 36-year-old with a history of violence was once prohibited from establishing contact with Zoey's father, Ezepquiel Felix-Guerrero, as well as her half-sister.

Neighbors say Zoey Felix was a victim of child neglect

Zoey Felix, who was a preschool student at Shaner Early Learning Academy last year, reportedly dropped out of school and did not enrol for classes this year.

Per multiple reports, neighbors said that child services were called into the victim’s home multiple times on reports of neglect after the 5-year-old girl was found roaming unsupervised throughout the neighborhood. However, Zoey’s condition did not appear to improve despite the visits from state officials. Neighbors also described the horrible condition of the house where Zory lived. The dilapidated house reportedly lacked running water and was covered in feces.

Image via CJOnline/X

Neighbor Sharon Williams told KSNT that the community often took care of Zoey and worked together to keep her clean, clothed and fed. Sheryl Tyree, another neighbor, told the Capital-Journal that every neighbor looked after Zoey, who was beloved in the community.

“Everybody on the block took care of Zoey. Everybody loved Zoey, except her parents.”

Meanwhile, Child welfare officials told KSNT that they could not comment publicly on the issue.

“I actually do not have the legal ability to say anything in a public setting until certain additional things happen in making a finding of abuse or neglect,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said.”

Police said that they could not comment on whether they had contact with the victim’s family prior to the recent incident.