How did Angus Cloud die? Cause of death revealed as autopsy details emerge

Actor Angus Cloud's cause of death has been revealed over a month after his death on July 31, 2023. The actor was 25 years old at the time of his death and was known for his appearance in the teen drama series Euphoria.

Deadline acquired a copy of a report by the Alameda County Coroner's Office that stated the actor's cause of death. According to the report, Cloud died due to acute intoxication resulting from a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and benzodiazepines. The report described it as an accidental overdose.

Various speculations were made about Angus Cloud's cause of death

While Angus Cloud's death was said to be a huge loss for the entertainment industry, several theories began trending online about his death after it was announced.

People magazine revealed in September that his mother Lisa responded to the theories in a Facebook post. She added that her son hadn't taken his own life. She wrote that while Angus was in "deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma," his last day was a "joyful one.

"He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," Lisa wrote on Facebook.

Lisa revealed that Angus was working on his art projects before his death and he fell asleep on the desk. She stated that he could have suffered from an overdose. Lisa recalled that her son had suffered a head injury ten years ago, which didn't end his life like it does in most cases.

"Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you know that it is not the case," Lisa wrote concluding the post.

Angus' family shared a statement after his death but did not reveal the cause of death at the time. He died a week after his father's demise and was suffering from some mental health issues at the time. The family statement mentioned that they were comfortable in knowing that Angus was reunited with his father.

Angus Cloud was featured in a few films and TV shows before his death

Angus Cloud spent his childhood in Oakland, California, and enrolled at the Oakland School for the Arts. He made his television debut with the HBO series Euphoria, where he portrayed the role of Fezco in 16 episodes. He appeared in the series from 2019 to 2022 and was supposed to reprise his role in the upcoming third season.

He made a cameo appearance in another series titled The Perfect Woman. He was also featured in a few music videos. Angus Cloud's first film as an actor was the comedy-drama, North Hollywood, released in 2021.

He had three films in his upcoming lineup, including a short film titled Your Lucky Day. The second was an untitled Monsters film from Universal Pictures which is scheduled for release next year. The last was a drama film titled Freaky Tales.