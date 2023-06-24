As the news of the Titan submersible's catastrophic trip to the Titanic continues to make headlines, a decade-old Facebook post shared by Irish musician and DJ, Deborah Grattan, is garnering massive attention online, given that it details an incident similar to what happened to the Oceangate submersible.

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG This Facebook post dated 2013 predicted this whole submarine titanic situation. This Facebook post dated 2013 predicted this whole submarine titanic situation. 😳 https://t.co/39NDYj0rdQ

In a 2013 Facebook post, Deborah shared what happened in her dream. Her Facebook post read as follows:

"Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to Titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing...prob make a good movie..."

Now, her Facebook post is being widely recirculated on the internet, leaving social media users astonished by the uncanny similarity between the Irish musician's dream and the incident involving the Titan submersible incident.

Netizens left flabbergasted afte reading a post predicting the Titanic submarine crisis from a decade back

As internet users came across the viral 2013 Facebook post, they began flooding the internet with their reactions to the same:

Jade X @jadewhxx Deborah Grattan predicted the submarine disaster 9 years ago Her comment too.. Just saw this post going viral on FacebookDeborah Grattan predicted the submarine disaster 9 years agoHer comment too.. Just saw this post going viral on Facebook 😱Deborah Grattan predicted the submarine disaster 9 years ago‼️ Her comment too.. https://t.co/Bk0fh3xbMm

Israel Promise @IsraelPromise2 Deborah Grattan is a voice artist and actress from central California In 2013, she posted about a dream on her Facebook profile that seemed more suited 2 a Hollywood thriller than reality.D dream included an evil billionaire, a submarine voyage 2 d Titanic,& a disastrous outcome. Deborah Grattan is a voice artist and actress from central California In 2013, she posted about a dream on her Facebook profile that seemed more suited 2 a Hollywood thriller than reality.D dream included an evil billionaire, a submarine voyage 2 d Titanic,& a disastrous outcome. https://t.co/7tg1tCIMF0

Chichi Beak Bottle @strawhatchichi Deborah Grattan is modern Nostradamus. Lol Deborah Grattan is modern Nostradamus. Lol

Bruce Snyder MindfixTV NEWS @realBruceSnyder NEW: Deborah Grattan's Facebook post from 2013 goes viral for haunting dream resemblance to Titanic tragedy NEW: Deborah Grattan's Facebook post from 2013 goes viral for haunting dream resemblance to Titanic tragedy https://t.co/jx4EvWuNQw

Mira Jay @kingmirajay 10yrs ago, how digital creator and disc jockey Deborah Grattan, saw in her dream how billionaire went on a mission with submarine in 2013.



This Facebook Post was Dated 2013 Predicted this Whole Titanic Situation 10yrs ago, how digital creator and disc jockey Deborah Grattan, saw in her dream how billionaire went on a mission with submarine in 2013.This Facebook Post was Dated 2013 Predicted this Whole Titanic Situation https://t.co/IomVWeET7K

Matt @itsmattnow @MrBlackOG Find an old tweet, that’s more legit. You can’t go back and edit a tweet from 10 years ago @MrBlackOG Find an old tweet, that’s more legit. You can’t go back and edit a tweet from 10 years ago

Christopher Kiiza @christokiiza @MrBlackOG But this wasn't a maiden descent to the Titanic. It was in fact the third for the Ocean Gate. @MrBlackOG But this wasn't a maiden descent to the Titanic. It was in fact the third for the Ocean Gate.

Deborah reacted to her now-viral 2013 post predicting the Titan submersible incident

Deborah's Facebook post is garnering massive attention online. In response to the same, Deborah has spoken out, saying that despite the wealth of the victims, they were still human beings, and no one deserved to meet such a terrible fate.

The news of the missing Titan submersible broke on June 18, leading to an urgent search and rescue mission. After nearly four days of searching, the US Coast Guard discovered debris near the Titanic wreckage, confirming the demise of the five occupants of the submarine. The cause of their death was attributed to the immense pressure underwater, leading to a catastrophic implosion.

The Titan submersible, piloted by OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush, embarked on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage alongside four other passengers, including British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, and British billionaire Hamish Harding. Unfortunately, disaster struck when the Titan Submarine lost contact with its mothership. Despite extensive search and rescue efforts, all five occupants of the submersible were declared dead, as the vessel was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion.

Poll : 0 votes