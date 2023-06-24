As the news of the Titan submersible's catastrophic trip to the Titanic continues to make headlines, a decade-old Facebook post shared by Irish musician and DJ, Deborah Grattan, is garnering massive attention online, given that it details an incident similar to what happened to the Oceangate submersible.
In a 2013 Facebook post, Deborah shared what happened in her dream. Her Facebook post read as follows:
"Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to Titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing...prob make a good movie..."
Now, her Facebook post is being widely recirculated on the internet, leaving social media users astonished by the uncanny similarity between the Irish musician's dream and the incident involving the Titan submersible incident.
Netizens left flabbergasted afte reading a post predicting the Titanic submarine crisis from a decade back
As internet users came across the viral 2013 Facebook post, they began flooding the internet with their reactions to the same:
Deborah reacted to her now-viral 2013 post predicting the Titan submersible incident
Deborah's Facebook post is garnering massive attention online. In response to the same, Deborah has spoken out, saying that despite the wealth of the victims, they were still human beings, and no one deserved to meet such a terrible fate.
The news of the missing Titan submersible broke on June 18, leading to an urgent search and rescue mission. After nearly four days of searching, the US Coast Guard discovered debris near the Titanic wreckage, confirming the demise of the five occupants of the submarine. The cause of their death was attributed to the immense pressure underwater, leading to a catastrophic implosion.
The Titan submersible, piloted by OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush, embarked on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage alongside four other passengers, including British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, and British billionaire Hamish Harding. Unfortunately, disaster struck when the Titan Submarine lost contact with its mothership. Despite extensive search and rescue efforts, all five occupants of the submersible were declared dead, as the vessel was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion.