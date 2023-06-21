"Threatened to shoot up an EDM festival": Allegations against Hamish Harding's stepson surface online amid Blink 182 post backlash

Allegations against British businessman pilot Hamish Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz, surfaced on the Internet after he was spotted attending a Blink 182 concert to cope with "life's toughest times." Billionaire Harding is one of the five passengers present in the submarine that disappeared while visiting the Titanic wreck 12,000 feet below the Atlantic Ocean. Reportedly there is only 40 hours of oxygen left.

However, on June 19, Szasz took to his Facebook handle to share a picture of himself attending a Blink 182 concert to apparently tackle his emotional stress. According to several media reports, he captioned a since-deleted post:

"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

In the picture, Hamish Harding's son can be seen smiling while posing in front of a Blink 182 merchandise tent, and added a black heart and praying hands emoji in the caption.

This came minutes after he shared an update that his stepfather has gone missing and asked for everyone's thoughts and prayers for the rescue mission to be successful.

However, soon after Szasz was criticized for attending Blink 182 concert while his stepfather was missing, allegations faced by him in the past surfaced online where he served his jail time for stalking and harassment. One of the netizens wrote:

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd i can’t believe this is a real sentence but fyi: the stepson of the billionaire who is stuck on the titanic sub that is coping by going to blink-182 concerts was recently in jail on stalking and harassment charges and also threatened to shoot up an edm festival i can’t believe this is a real sentence but fyi: the stepson of the billionaire who is stuck on the titanic sub that is coping by going to blink-182 concerts was recently in jail on stalking and harassment charges and also threatened to shoot up an edm festival

Twitter was shocked by Hamish Harding's son's criminal past

In July 2021, Hamish Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz was called out online for sending several texts, tweeting threats, and terrorizing messages to women in the rave community.

As per news outlet Exron Music, after being called out for harassment by women in the rave community, Brian Szasz posted several tweets threatening people of a “massacre” at the Excision and Illenium's Trilogy shows that were scheduled to happen in Las Vegas at the time.

The publication reports that Brian also tweeted that it was funny that the women who accused him of harassing them think they are safe at the Trilogy, and that he will encounter them there. The threats were immediately reported to the teams of Excision and Illenium and they took action.

ILLENIUM @ILLENIUM @flipsickle @Excision Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it. My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue. @flipsickle @Excision Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it. My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue.

Both Excision and Illenium claimed that Brian Szasz's tickets had been canceled, that security had been increased for the events, and that the person would not be permitted to enter the stadium.

Furthermore, after Brian's terroristic and unsafe threats, Twitter user @flipsickle announced on June 30 that the man has been arrested for stalking and is in the custody of San Diego PD, charged with a felony with a $100,000 bond.

After Hamish Harding's stepson's picture and his attending a Blink 182 concert went viral, people began pointing out his past and disturbing allegations and were shocked by the individual.

Some of the Twitter reactions were:

Justin🦩Boldaji @justinboldaji Finding out the blink 182 submarine stepson was jailed for making death threats to various female rave DJs & im at about the limit of information I can take in on this news story Finding out the blink 182 submarine stepson was jailed for making death threats to various female rave DJs & im at about the limit of information I can take in on this news story

Szasz also took to his Facebook handle to state that his mother had asked him to "delete all related posts," and thanked people for their support and wishes.

Hamish Harding, the 58-year-old billionaire, is an entrepreneur and explorer who has previously traveled to space in one of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin missions.

Hamish Harding and the four other passengers spent $250,000 on OceanGate Expeditions for seats on the submersible that traveled to the bottom of the Atlantic near Newfoundland to explore the Titanic's 111-year-old wreckage.

In a recent expedition, the submersible lost contact with the surface crews after approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the trip. No further communication has been established since then.

