“You guys are sick in the head”: Fans discover an akgae sending threats to Stray Kids’ Felix on Bubble

Stray Kids’ Felix has apparently been receiving dangerous threats to his life on the fan-artist platform Bubble. On April 16, a Twitter user with the name Bell posted screenshots of Chinese messages sent to the rapper in his Bubble chat room. The pictures were taken from Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

According to the Twitter account, an “akgae” sent the threats to Stray Kids’ Felix. Akgae is a term used to define a person who is a fan of only one member and hates the other members. This dislike is often multiplied, which eventually leads to them writing malicious comments about other members.

bell @eminhoer yall akgaes please leave the other members alone like idm if you want to be a solo, just focus on the member you want to solo but please do not harass other members you guys are sick in the headyall akgaes please leave the other members alone like idm if you want to be a solo, just focus on the member you want to solo but please do not harass other members you guys are sick in the head 😭 yall akgaes please leave the other members alone like idm if you want to be a solo, just focus on the member you want to solo but please do not harass other members https://t.co/2ChDcKlYKs

Another Twitter user, @felixsbrowni3, posted additional photos of ill-intentioned messages to the Stray Kids rapper on Bubble and other sites. As per them, the person sending these threats is the akgae of the rapper’s fellow group member, Hyunjin.

Fans try to bring attention to Stray Kids’ Felix receiving hateful comments on Bubble by trending ‘Protect your artists’

#JYPEDoBetterForSKZ Felix has been receiving constant hate and defamation not only on Twitter but ig, fb, bubble community and now his personal bubble and jype still chooses to not take legal action and protect him and skz in generalPROTECT YOUR ARTISTS Felix has been receiving constant hate and defamation not only on Twitter but ig, fb, bubble community and now his personal bubble and jype still chooses to not take legal action and protect him and skz in general#ProtectFelix PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS#JYPEDoBetterForSKZ https://t.co/0nZiD299wN

‘PROTECT FELIX’ and ‘PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS’ are some of the trending phrases in relation to hateful comments STAYs (the fandom name) discovered about Stray Kids’ Felix. On April 16, some fans on the internet came across a Chinese account sending death threats to the Australian-Korean rapper on the Bubble platform.

The incident left many STAYs surprised, as Bubble is a paid platform where artists and fans receive messages from one another.

They heavily criticized the Chinese user for buying Stray Kids’ Felix’s subscription on purpose and sending malicious messages to him. The messages included death threats and called him derogatory words. They even accused him of acting “innocent.”

@stay_support KEEP TRENDINGAKGAE HAS BEEN SENDING DE4TH THRE4TS TO FELIX ON BUBBLEYou’ve crossed the line of basic human decencyJYPE RESPOND NOW.RT | QRT | REPLYPROTECT FELIXPROTECT YOUR ARTISTS 🚨 KEEP TRENDING 🚨‼️ AKGAE HAS BEEN SENDING DE4TH THRE4TS TO FELIX ON BUBBLE ‼️You’ve crossed the line of basic human decency ‼️ JYPE RESPOND NOW.🔻 RT | QRT | REPLY 🔁💬PROTECT FELIX PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS #ProtectFelix@jypnation@stay_support https://t.co/WXVJyjlNkl

Meanwhile, pictures circulated on Twitter in the STAY fandom with many trending action-phrases to make JYP Entertainment aware of the situation. They continued tagging the agency in multiple tweets, asking and demanding that they take action to protect their artist.

Stray Kids are reportedly working on their first comeback of 2023

After creating multiple records and getting their name recorded in history, Stray Kids are reportedly gearing up for their first comeback of the year.

On March 6, South Korean outlets published reports stating that the eight-member group had completed filming for their new music video and was preparing to make a comeback in April.

JYP Entertainment responded to the reports on the same day, confirming the music video filming. However, they stated that the comeback schedule was undecided.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has been making great strides and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. They recently made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by performing MANIAC on March 29. They also wrapped up their world tour on April 2 in Los Angeles.

They also debuted on IFPI’s Top 10 Global Artists of 2022 at No. 7 and the 2022 Global Album Chart at No. 6 with MAXIDENT and No. 14 with ODDINARY.

