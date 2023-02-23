On February 22, 2023, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry released its IFPI Global Artists Chart, which ranked the artists on its list based on their performance last year.

The non-profit organization that's constructed around the music industry calculates its rankings by taking into consideration the worldwide consumption of the artists' work across all mediums, their performance, and the content they've put forth.

Given that it's a collective analysis of all the fields that artists contribute to, the IFPI Global Artist Chart has great significance. Out of the top 10 artists on its list, three K-pop groups have managed to get their names on it.

The groups are BTS, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. The new achievements of these K-pop groups mark quite a monumental time for them since it's understood to have gone down in history.

BTS, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids make it to the IFPI Global Artists Chart

1) BTS

Ranked at No. 2 on the IFPI Global Artists Chart is BTS, who've had quite a monumental year in 2022. However, this isn't the first time they've been featured on IFPI's list.

In 2018, BTS made their debut on the list, and with every year that followed, they retained their name on it. Their current feature marks the fifth consecutive time they've made it to the IFPI Global Artists Chart.

IFPI recognized the group's impressive success and growth in the music industry a few years ago. In 2021, BTS topped the IFPI Global Recording Charts, making them the first Korean act to be awarded the honor, and they followed it up the next year too.

Though the group as a whole wasn't as active, their anthological album received a lot of attention for compiling some of their iconic songs from the past into one album.

2) SEVENTEEN

Another K-pop artist who has made consecutive appearances on the IFPI Global Artists Chart is SEVENTEEN. This is the group's second feature on the list and they're ranked at No. 6.

2022 was quite a busy year for the group with a lengthy schedule they had to keep up with. From rolling out their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, and following it up with their world tour, Be the Sun, it was quite a year for the group.

Additionally, the group was also releasing their much-loved variety show, Going Seventeen. Their album, Face the Sun, especially its title track, HOT, received a lot of attention and became popular among the masses. Alongside that, SEVENTEEN also rolled out their first film and their third Japanese EP, Dream.

In 2021, along with BTS, SEVENTEEN was also featured in IFPI's Global Recording Artists list, ranking at No. 9 and also ranked at No. 3 for the significant sales of their Attacca album.

3) Stray Kids

The last K-pop group on the IFPI Global Artists Chart was Stray Kids, ranked at No. 7. This also marks the group's debut on the list.

The group rolled out numerous EPs and singles in not just Korean but also Japanese. In just four years since their debut, the group has gained popularity across the globe and has received a lot of attention and recognition for their unique music style.

In 2022, the group further cemented their popularity in the music industry by organizing quite an eventful year. They began their world tour, the Maniac Tour, which is still ongoing, making many stops in the U.S., Japan, and other countries.

Additionally, the music they've been consistently rolling out has also topped the charts not just in Korea but also in Finland, Poland, and the U.S.

With the number of K-pop groups featured on the IFPI Global Artists Chart slowly yet consistently increasing by the year, fans rejoiced at the spread of popularity and exposure in the K-pop industry.

While many celebrated the consecutive appearances of BTS and SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids' unexpected debut on the chart awed many people, but didn't come as a surprise given their significant growth.

