Supporting King Walker GoFundMe raises $23,378 as boy's mother Alonna Gallon killed in Bay area Toyota service center

King Walker, a young Bay area boy, was orphaned after his mother, Alonna Gallon, 24, was shot dead by his father on September 21 at the place of her employment in the Toyota dealership’s service center. Shortly after, the boy’s father was killed by responding officers at the scene.

A GoFundMe created to render financial support to the boy in the wake of the incident has raised $23,378. The campaign launched by King Walker's grandmother is asking for $25,000 to cover the young boy’s future expenses, including school and college fees.

According to the GoFundMe, the young boy’s mother and father were not in a relationship at the time of the shooting. The page revealed that Alonna Gallon chose to sever ties with the boy’s father "due to his reckless behaviors.”

King Walker's grandmother details the incident that killed her daughter Alonna Gallon

Detailing the incident on the GoFundMe page, King Walker’s grandmother revealed that her daughter Alonna Gallon was killed in a domestic violence incident on September 21.

The page stated that shortly before the killing, Alonna, who had severed ties with the boy’s father, had tried her best to establish a healthy co-parenting system to benefit their son.

“Alonna tried to the best of her individual abilities to create a healthy co-parenting relationship with King's father but it unfortunately didn't stop him from brutally taking her life.”

Investigators citing witness statements said that on September 21, King Walker’s father walked into a Toyota dealership’s service center, located at 1025 Eastshore Highway near the city border between Berkeley and Albany, and fatally shot an employee later identified as his son’s mother.

Per multiple reports, witnesses at the scene who ran for cover called 911, stating that a man had killed an employee.

A Toyota customer told KRON4, “I heard a gun. We ran. We ran as fast as we could. Then we saw the police cars coming really fast.”

Shortly after, police officers descended on the scene and located the suspect on the second floor of the building. Following an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot dead by responding officers.

The GoFundMe page described the victim, Alonna Gallon, as a loving, caring mother who did everything for her son, King Walker, including working at the Toyota dealership for years so she could provide him with a better life. The page added:

“Alonna declared to be the best mother she could be to the King from the very moment she found out she’d be a young mother. Alonna was the kind of mother who always put King’s needs before her own and dreamed of a life where she’d send her son off to college,” Yuvonda Gallon wrote. “This tragedy leaves behind a child who will need not only the support of his close family but of the community around him.”

As family members mourn the victim, Kron 4 reported the Albany Police Department was investigating Alonna Gallon’s death.