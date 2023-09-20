What happened to Dale Mooney? GoFundMe raises $7,088 as video shows fight before patriot fan's death

Dale Mooney, a 53-year-old Newmarket, New Hampshire resident, died following an altercation in the stands at a New England Patriots home game over the weekend. According to a witness at the upper deck at Gillette Stadium, the incident was precipitated by a verbal disagreement between rival fans.

The witness said that Mooney and his friends, who were at the game on Sunday, September 17, were initially taunted by the rival Dolphin fans at the game. The witness, Joey Kilmartin, revealed that the initial bickering between fans escalated into a physical altercation, during which a Dolphins fan walked over and punched the patriots fan Dale Mooney in the head before he collapsed.

The Norfolk County district attorney’s office said in a news release that shortly after, police and EMT responded to reports of an unresponsive individual at the game. The responders performed CPR before Mooney was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Kilmartin shared a video of the incident with WCVB-TV that showed Dale Mooney in a blue jersey walking over to the Dolphins fans who were allegedly taunting him during the game. Moments later, we see a brawl break out between Mooney and multiple men in the stands. Kilmartin said that he saw a Dolphins fan punch Mooney at least twice before he fell to the ground.

Kilmartin added that he has handed the video over to the police, who are investigating the case.

Dale Mooney GoFundMe raises over $7,000 as patriots fan dies following an altercation with a rival fan

As authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Dale Mooney’s death during a patriot game on Sunday, a GoFundMe campaign created to render financial assistance to the victim’s family has raised $7,088 at the time of writing this article.

The fundraiser described Mooney as a hardworking family man and a diehard fan of the New England Patriots, who has held a season ticket for over thirty years. In response to Mooney’s death, Patriots and Gillette Stadium officials released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game," the statement said. "We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

Mooney was also the father to two adult sons and was married to his wife, Lisa, for twenty years. Mooney’s wife told Masslive that he was a loving dad and a loyal patriots fan who had attended several games at the Gillette Stadium in the past without incident.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” she told the outlet. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be, a fun family event.”

According to the New York Post, in 2009, Mooney gained local notoriety after rescuing a girl from drowning at Hamptons beach.

Authorities have yet to charge a suspect in the case, but witnesses said to Masslive they saw police take a man into custody at the stadium.