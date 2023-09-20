Richey Family tragedy GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $48,000 as pregnant mom and two sons found dead inside camper

Community members are rallying behind the Richey Family following a tragedy that claimed the lives of Felicia Richey and her two older sons, Tison and Bentley. The pregnant mother and her two young sons were found dead in an RV near a Kansas motocross track on September 16, 2023.

In the wake of the incident, community members have launched a fundraising campaign on behalf of the grieving husband, Jason Richey and his surviving 3-year-old son. As the family grappled with the immeasurable loss, hundreds of donors swarmed the Richey Family tragedy GoFundMe page and donated over $48,000 to cover the funeral expenses.

The page said that Jason Richey’s wife and two children died inside the camper parked in a racetrack from carbon monoxide poisoning. Felicia Richey’s friend revealed that the expectant mother and her sons participated in motocross races before the incident.

“We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3-year-old son navigate through this devastating time. We are asking for your help with removing the stress from the family on the cost of arranging their 3 funerals and time away from work to grieve,” reads a post on the page.

Family and friends mourn the death of Richey Family members as Felicia Richey and two sons found dead

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Richey family members, Felicia and her two older sons, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their camper on Saturday, September 16. In a Facebook post at the time, the McPherson County Sheriff's Office said police responded to a report of "three deceased persons in a camper" at the Inman Motocross track in Inman on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a pregnant mom and two of her sons dead inside the camper parked on the race track.

Felicia Richey's husband Jason overwhelmed with sorrow mourned the loss of his family in an emotional post on Facebook.

"My beautiful family idk how I'm gonna do this this unlike any pain I've ever felt I'm so lost and confused so hard for me thank God for my lil boy couldn't do it without him not looking for sympathy only way to express how I'm feeling rn without anger or as much tears just don't know what to do I love you all"

In a post on Facebook, a friend wrote that Felicia, a photographer, was expecting her fourth child with her husband.

"Jason (only 26 years old) and 3-year-old son Grayson will be navigating an extremely difficult road. We are asking for prayers and donations."

The young boy’s grandmother, overcome with grief, wrote an emotional tribute to the victims.

"What I wouldn’t give to listen to my Tysin’s giggle one more time, to see Bentley making that silly goofy eye roll when he laughed at me, and Felicia with her smile that [lit] up our world," the boys' grandmother wrote in a Facebook post.

Felicia Richey’s great uncle, John Pohlman, described his niece as a fiercely kind and devoted mother to her two sons.

“This was an unexpected tragedy and it’s just a huge loss for, I think, everyone that knew them and knew [Felicia] but especially the family is just devastated by it. A real kind, tender-hearted lady that loved her boys,” he added. “They were really the focus of her life.”

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are busy investigating the Richey Family case.