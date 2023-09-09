Rhode Island Hospital nurse GoFundMe raises more than $43,000 in wake of brutal attack by a patient

A Rhode Island Hospital nurse was reportedly attacked by a psychiatric patient on Friday, September 8 2023. While the details surrounding the nature of the attack remained unclear, Life Span said that the victim identified as a male nurse, was working in an inpatient unit at Rhode Island Hospital at the time of the incident.

While authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect in the incident, citing a confidentiality clause, they said that the patient was taken into custody following the attack.

A GoFundMe created by the victim’s co-worker stated that the male nurse was an excellent healthcare professional and a devoted father to his two beautiful and beloved daughters. The fundraiser created by the victim’s colleague, Jeanine Walker Morocco, has raised over $43,000, surpassing its initial goal of $5,000. The fundraiser said:

“In the wake of the traumatic events that happened to a fellow coworker, I’m hoping to help his family. He is a great nurse, but an even better father to his two beautiful and beloved daughters. If you can donate money, please do. If not, consider leaving thoughtful words of encouragement for his work and home families. God Bless.”

Rhode Island Hospital nurse in critical condition following the attack

A male nurse at the Rhode Island Hospital was attacked on Friday by a psychiatric patient, leaving him in critical condition. Lifespan said that they could not comment on the extent of the injuries due to the confidentiality laws but extended their support to the victim’s family as he continued to recover from the ordeal. In a statement, the hospital network said:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with our employee, the employee’s family, and their co-workers at the hospital and throughout Lifespan. We are providing assistance and support to our employees who witnessed the traumatic event and have reported the assault to Providence Police and state officials.”

The Hospital Association also released a statement conveying their support to the victim's family and the employees affected by the traumatic event. Teresa Paiva Weed, who is the president of the Hospital Association, said:

“The Hospital Association of Rhode Island (HARI) wants to convey our support for the nurse, his family, and everyone at Lifespan affected by this tragic incident.”

Weed also noted that in recent years, violence among healthcare professionals has significantly increased and added:

“HARI has been, and will continue, working closely with its members to support frontline workers.”

In July, an HCA Healthcare nurse in Florida was attacked with a tire iron in the hospital’s parking lot. The nurse was reportedly taking a break in the parking lot of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach when a suspect struck her several times with a tire iron. Shortly after, Florida Police arrested Raul Milla Jr. in connection to the incident after the bloody tire iron was found in his bicycle.