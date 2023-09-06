Roda Bashe GoFundMe raises $35,124 as Texas woman hit with brick video goes viral online 

Roda Bashe, a Texas woman, posted a string of videos on multiple social media platforms on Sunday, September 3, 2023, where she alleged a man hurled a brick at her as the crowd idly watched the incident. In the video, which has since gone viral, Bahse alleged that the incident left her with facial injuries that would take days to heal.

A GoFundMe created by a friend to render financial aid to Bashe as she continues to heal from the physical and mental turmoil has raised $35,124, surpassing its goal of $10,000.

On the crowdfunding page, the friend claimed that Roda is a single mother and student from Texas who was left temporarily incapacitated by the alleged attack. The fundraising page said that Roda was also left with insurmountable medical and therapy bills and would need time away from work as she continues to physically and mentally heal from the ordeal. The fundraiser said:

“Because of this vicious attack, she will have to manage hospital bills, therapy, and time away from work, school and childcare while she heals mentally and physically. Unfortunately, no one stepped in to help her that night - it would mean so much if we could step up and help her as she heals.”

While the videos posted on multiple social media platforms did not show the alleged attack, Roda Bashe documented her experience and rage after she was hit with a brick in front of a group of men who watched without coming to her aid.

Details of Roda Bashe a Texas woman hit with brick video explored

The first viral footage posted on Instagram showed Roda Bashe recording the experience after she was allegedly attacked by a man who hurled a brick at her when she refused to give him her number. In the video, a visibly upset woman alleged that she was attacked as a group of men in the area watched without jumping to assist her. She said:

"Y'all, this man just hit me in my face with a brick and all these Black men just watched. This man...grabbed a rock and hit me in my face because I wouldn't give him my number."

Bashe then proceeded to chastise the men over their cowardice for refusing to come to her aid as she was attacked by the man who supposedly got in the car and left the scene following the incident. She added:

"I want you to be a man and do something. You gonna let a man hit me in my face?"

The second video showed Bashe, wearing a hospital gown with what appeared to be a seemingly large swollen bump on the side of her face, tearfully recalling the alleged attack.

As Roda Bashe's GoFundMe continued to raise funds for her recovery, at the time of writing this story, the Houston Police Department have yet to make any arrest in the alleged incident.