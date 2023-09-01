What happened to Yahshua Robinson? GoFundMe raises more than $48,000 as Lake Elsinore middle school boy dies aged 12

Yahshua Robinson, a 12-year-old Lake Elsinore middle school boy, reportedly died after he was allegedly forced to run in sweltering heat during physical education class on Tuesday. Per multiple reports, on Tuesday, August 29, Yahshua Robinson was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed during his physical education class at Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore.

A GoFundMe page created to render financial assistance to the family for funeral expenses stated that the young boy succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital after he was forced to run during PE class in low- to mid-90-degree temperatures.

The crowdfunding page, which has raised over $48,000 of its $60,000 goal amount, said that the boy’s devastated family are grappling with the immeasurable loss of their beloved son and sibling. The fundraiser said:

“The agony of losing a child is indescribable, and as we wait with heavy hearts for the autopsy results, we are reminded of the unpredictability of life.” The page added, “We humbly ask for your assistance to help alleviate the financial strain this sudden tragedy has placed upon Yahshua's family.”

Yahshua Robinson’s family blame Lake Elsinore Middle School for the boy's death

Expand Tweet

In the wake of Yahshua Robinson’s death, family members are now blaming the PE teacher who allegedly ignored the boy’s pleas during the physical education class where he was forced to run at Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore. The family alleged that the school's carelessness contributed to Yahshua Robinson’s death.

Yahshua’s aunt Amarna Plummer told NBC Los Angeles that her nephew was made to run laps in scorching heat as a disciplinary measure after he failed to dress appropriately for P.E. class. The family claimed that during the run, Yahshua, who was in physical agony, informed the teacher multiple times that he was in distress.

However, the teacher allegedly ignored the cries until the boy passed out from the heat stroke.

"He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this.”

Plummer alleged Yahshua’s mother, who is a P.E. instructor at a different school in the district, had also warned her son’s school administrators about the perils of conducting classes outdoors in scorching temperatures. She said:

"She informs the administration, ‘Do not let any children go out today for P.E.’ And what happened? She gets a call that he passed out on the field.”

Meanwhile, a Lake Elsinore Unified School District spokesperson condoled the student’s death and confirmed Yahshua "showed signs of physical distress." A letter sent to families from the district stated:

"Our teaching staff took prompt action to address the student and called emergency services who were on campus within minutes. I provide this information to emphasize to our students and families that if ever a student were to demonstrate need for attention, we will respond promptly to their needs and we will contact the family."

However, the school did not comment further, including on whether the incident was under investigation following the family’s allegations.