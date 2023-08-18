Harmoney Harper GoFundMe raises more than $19,000 as 8-year-old Kansas girl killed in school bus accident

A GoFundMe for 8-year-old Kansas girl Harmoney Harper has raised over $19,000 of its $50,000 goal amount in the wake of the elementary school student's tragic death. Harmoney Harper was killed on Wednesday, August 16, after she was struck by a bus while waiting to head to school in a residential neighborhood in Kansas.

In the wake of the devastating loss, the 8-year-old’s grieving family launched a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. The family described Harmoney as a joyful young girl who will be remembered for her laughter and smile. The fundraiser said:

“We are asking for help with funeral arrangements whatever people could offer for a fixed-income family. As we know in this time of need all the good hearts of our human race will always step up to help. Harmony's laughter and smile will be forever missed.”

Harmoney Harper was fatally struck by the Derby School District Yellow Blue Bird School Bus on Wednesday morning

In the wake of the tragedy, a devastated family is mourning the loss of Harmoney Harper, who was killed at approximately 7:23 in Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday while waiting for her bus with her brother. Harmoney was fatally struck by the Derby School District Yellow Blue Bird School Bus after she ran into the middle of the street.

In an interview with KOLO-TV, Harmoney’s father revealed that her brother, who was with her at the time of the incident, was traumatized by his sister’s death. The girl’s father, Jasper Lee, said that he was asleep when he was alerted by his wife about the horrific accident involving his daughter and a school bus.

Lee said that his wife, who heard Harmoney’s brother screaming out in the street after the horrific accident, went out to inspect the disturbance and discovered her daughter was struck by a school bus. Lee’s wife reportedly asked him to call 911, who pronounced their daughter dead at the scene.

In a statement to KOLO, a visibly devastated father said:

“My wife said she heard our son screaming for her sister and she came outside. I woke up to, ‘I need you, now!’ I got dressed. And before I got to the front door I was told, ‘call 911,’ and that my daughter is dead.”

Lee added:

“She was very happy all the time. She loved school. She loved everybody. She loved life. She was wonderful.”

Following the deadly accident, in a statement to the local outlet, The Wichita Eagle, Derby Superintendent Heather Bohaty said:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district."

In the description on the GoFundMe page, Harmoney Harper's family had asked people to leave prayers and encouraging words if they were unable to donate.