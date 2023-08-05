Asa Luo GoFundMe raises more than $555,000 in wake of Oakland Freeway shooting that paralyzed an 8-year-old boy

A GoFundMe for 8-year-old Asa Luo has raised more than $555,000 after the Oakland boy, struck by a stray bullet on the freeway, was left paralyzed from the neck down. The fundraiser, which had set an initial goal of 250,000, raised the bar to $500,000 after the page was inundated with donations that have now surpassed the goal.

According to the fundraiser, the incident occurred after two gunmen in vehicles began shooting at each other on the freeway. Asa Luo was riding in his family’s car when he was caught in the crossfire on Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue on July 14, 2023.

Luo, who was described as a “fighter,” survived the shooting after he was reportedly rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital. However, the bullet supposedly pierced through bone fragments and a piece lodged itself into his spinal column rendering him immobile from the neck down.

The boy’s parents said that despite the ordeal, Asa’s incontrovertible spirit is still in place. The family wrote:

“Two weeks later, Asa is not only alive, but he’s making us laugh, reading his favorite books and requesting songs by Imagine Dragons. His intellect, his spirit, and his love of life are very much intact.”

Asa Luo's family express gratitude over the outpouring of support in the wake of their son's shooting

In the wake of the tragedy, Asa Luo’s family expressed that they are drowning in insurmountable medical bills while noting that they are feeling emotions of anger, gratitude, and grief over the incident. The boy's parents said that they are resolved to do everything to support their son through this difficult time.

“We’re fiercely committed to doing everything we can to help (him) thrive which includes supporting his return to home life, school, and being the energetic, creative, and high-spirited 8-year-old he is.”

Asa Luo's parents revealed that their son, a “soccer enthusiast, math wizard,” will soon move back home from the hospital and require a mechanical respirator and around-the-clock nursing care.

Shortly after the fundraiser was launched, thousands of people swarmed the site in support of the boy's family and generously contributed over $555,000 for his care. Asa’s parents overwhelmed with the support, wrote:

“The outpouring of support for Asa and his family has been extraordinary, and so heartening -- an unexpected and welcome light in all of this. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who has donated, left heartfelt messages, and sent advice and well wishes.”

Meanwhile, police have yet to arrest the assailants in the incident. Authorities asked anyone with information that could help them identify suspects to call the CHP Investigations Tipline at 707-917-4491.

The incident comes eight months after Jasper Wu, a 23-month-old toddler, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat. Wu was killed when a stray bullet pierced through the windshield of his mother’s car on Interstate 880 in Oakland and hit the toddler in the head, who was in his car seat at the time.