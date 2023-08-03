Asa Ellerup GofundMe raises more than $22,000 in wake of Gilgo beach killer Rex Heuermann’s arrest

A GoFundMe launched to help Gilgo beach killer Rex Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, has raised more than $22,000 in the wake of her husband’s arrest for the murder of three women.

The fundraiser was started by Melissa Moore, the daughter of the Happy Face serial Killer, to render financial assistance to Asa Ellerup’s family. The page stated that Heuermann's family were also victims of his crimes as they were in the dark about his double life.

The New York architect Rex Heuermann, accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, was arrested last month for a string of murders that transpired between 2007 and 2010. Authorities have said that Heuermann committed the crimes while his family was out of town. They have also absolved Asa Ellerup and her children of any wrongdoing.

The fundraiser explained that Moore, like Asa’s children, was traumatized by her father’s crimes. As a result, she has taken the initiative to launch a fundraiser on behalf of Heuermmna's family whose lives were upended by the accusations. The fundraiser said:

“Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn't in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment."

Giglo Becah killer Rex Heuermann's wife Asa Ellerup pleads with the media to respect family privacy

The fundraiser was launched shortly after Asa Ellerup broke her silence in her first interview since her husband Rex Heuermann’s arrest. In the interview with the New York Post, Ellerup, who filed for divorce days after her husband’s arrest, explained that she was riddled with anxiety and her children cried themselves to sleep every night after they made the horrifying discovery that their father was a potential killer.

The interview was given shortly after Ellerup pleaded with the media to respect her family’s privacy. In a statement released through her lawyers Macedonio & Duncan, Ellerup spoke out against constant media presence around the neighborhood. She said:

“On behalf of my family and especially my elderly neighbors, who have also had their lives turned upside down by the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators, and news crews.”

She added:

“They deserve to live peacefully; they should be able to walk their dogs and go to the grocery stores without cameras shoved in their faces. I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, Rex Heuermann made his first court appearance on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as prosecutors turned over their evidence to his defense team. The evidence included 2,500 pages of documents, alongside about 100 hours of surveillance video recorded outside the suspect's home

Heuermann’s defense attorney Michael Brown said that there was no plea deal on the table as his client had repeatedly maintained his innocence against the allegations.