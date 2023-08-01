"They treated them like animals": Rex Heuermann's wife recounts the aftermath of Gilgo beach serial killer's arrest

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, has recently opened up about how his arrest has impacted the entire family, especially the children. 59-year-old Asa revealed how her children "cry themselves to sleep."

Rex Heuermann's wife further mentioned that things have been chaotic since his arrest. Asa's 26-year-old daughter, Victoria Heuermann, stated that she feels that the police haven't even treated the family like humans after they searched their house and turned it upside down. According to Asa Ellerup's attorney, Bob Macedonio,

"They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals."

Rex Heuermann was taken into custody on July 13 in connection to the mysterious deaths of three women: Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman. The women were found dead in Gilgo Beach back in 2010.

Rex Heuermann's wife revealed that her entire family has been drastically impacted after his arrest

While Rex Heuermann made his court appearance on Tuesday, his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, revealed the horrific situation her children are going through.

Asa has two children: a 26-year-old daughter, Victoria Heuermann, and a 33-year-old special needs son, Christopher Sheridan. She referred to Sheridan and said,

"My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they're not children. They're grown adults, but they're my children, and my son has developmental disabilities, and he cried himself to sleep."

Attorney Bob Macedonio also described the impact of Rex Heuermann's arrest on the family. Upon being asked to shed some light on Victoria's statement about not being treated as a human, Macedonio said,

"She meant what they've done to them and the family is not even human."

Macedonio also confirmed that the allegations and arrest had shocked Asa Ellerup and that she had no idea what was going on. According to him, she was "completely caught by surprise."

Ellerup mentioned that the house at Massapequa Park was upside down after cops searched there

Fundraiser by Melissa Moore : Help Asa Ellerup Start a New Life

Huermann's wife, Asa, further continued, stating that the house is uninhabitable currently. She added,

"We did get another chair out from the basement and upstairs so me and my son can sit and talk. He's so distraught and doesn't understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him. But I said, 'We’re together, That’s really what matters right now. That you and I are sitting here together, and we will get through this.'"

According to Ellerup, the situation got worse after police searched the house at Massapequa Park and almost tore it down. Things were tossed at one another. She mentioned that the cats' litter boxes were all over the place, and her couch was shredded as well. Attorney Macedonio said,

"Everything in the house was turned upside down. The dresser drawers were emptied out. The bathroom tub – which was a vinyl tub – was actually cut open. The floors were ripped up. The couches and the mattresses have been removed."

She further mentioned that the backyard was ruined, along with the greenhouse, which was worth $3,000. Asa also said that her drawers were empty and that the photographs were broken too. This is the same house where cops reported finding several weapons.

A GoFundMe page has also been launched to help Asa and her family lead a regular life after the horrific tragedy struck their family.