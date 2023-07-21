"Her whole life is being ripped apart:" Netizens react as Rex Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup files for divorce

59-year-old Asa Ellerup, the wife of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, filed for divorce on Wednesday. According to online records, Asa and Rex have been married for over 20 years. The news of the divorce came shortly after images of Asa Ellerup and the couple’s daughter, Victoria Heuermann were made public.

The family was reportedly shocked after they came to know that Rex Heuermann was arrested from his office. It is not yet confirmed if Rex has retained an attorney to represent him in the divorce proceedings.

Attorney Robert Macedonio is reportedly representing Asa Ellerup in the proceedings. Macedonio mentioned that Ellerup chose to file the divorce in Suffolk County. Netizens reacted to the incident on Twitter, with one user saying:

“Her whole life is being ripped apart.”

Rex Heuermann’s wife and children's life turned "upside-down"

Notorious serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann’s wife of over 20 years, has filed divorce against him. The lawyer assisting him in the criminal proceedings is yet to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, Asa Ellerup’s attorney Robert Macedonio confirmed that a complaint and summons have been filed already.

Talking about Asa’s decision to file in Suffolk County, Macedonio said:

“Under New York State Law, we are allowed to file in any county.”

He denied talking about how his client and the couple’s children are doing post-Rex Heuermann’s arrest. He said:

“This is all still a whirlwind. She and her children’s lives have been completely turned upside-down.”

Netizens sympathized with Rex's wife and children, saying it was "difficult to imagine" what they must be going through at the moment.

Dr Johanna Ellerup, Rex Heuermann's sis-in-law told Daily Mail she hasn't seen or heard from sis Asa Ellerup (wife of #LISK ) since news broke:

Dr. Ellerup said: "Honestly we know less than you. We have not heard from her, we don't have an address for her. We don't know anything"

Asa Ellerup, the wife of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, was pictured for the first time Wednesday, the same day she filed for divorce and less than a week after New York police arrested her husband

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said:

“When we initially informed them about their husband, their father, they were shocked. They were disgusted – they were embarrassed.”

Harrison said:

“So, if you ask me, I don’t believe they knew about this double life that Heuermann was living.”

Images of Rex’s wife and daughter were revealed to the public shortly around the time she filed the divorce papers

Asa Ellerup, Rex’s second wife, used to live in the Massapequa Park residence along with her kids before his arrest took place. Rex bought the house from his mother back in 1994.

It was revealed that their daughter Victoria was employed as a receptionist at her father’s company, RH Consultants and Associated on Fifth Avenue.

“Could he have been a monster who killed those girls and an angel at home? Or maybe his family was just so scared of him that they were like his prisoners who would never tell anyone, even if they had some idea of what he was capable of,” a local grocery store manager said.

The divorce filing came after Asa and her daughter’s pictures were made public. Asa was seen wearing a green-knit outfit and also was walking using a cane.

Along with Asa, her daughter was also seen wearing a long, sea-foam-colored skirt and a black-and-white sweater. An unidentified man was also noticed along with Asa and Victoria. He was seen wearing a gray shirt and pants.

Netizens have spoken about the incident and its impact on Rex Heuermann’s family. The suspect has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. His wife doesn’t face any charges regarding the murders.

According to investigating officers, Asa was in Iceland, Maryland, and New Jersey when three of the girls vanished.